Prince: Illinois searches for a consistent third option

Coming out of a time out, Underwood drew up a play for Williams to knock down a 3, which he did gracefully. Re-evaluate that sentence: a shooting opportunity for Williams. This is the same player who, as a freshman, shot 22% on 3s; as a sophomore, 31%; and in his junior year, 28%.

Underwood was always criticized for giving Williams so much time on the court because on offense he was a liability and teams just refused to guard him. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon screamed at his team during a time out that they should “pay attention to the scouting report — we do go out to guard No. 20 (Williams).”

Williams does everything right on the court — he defends, he passes well, he knows every play, and his teammates trust him.

"We know what Da'Monte can do, we have seen him do it before. I told him we trust him, so passing him the ball to knock down shots is what he does. We all have confidence in him," Dosunmu said.

So why not make Williams the third guy, and get him 10-12 shots a game? On the season he is shooting 64% from the field but only attempted 39 field goals. He has proven that he is more than capable of producing, his ability to get to the rim and make 3s will change the game for Dosunmu, Cockburn, Frazier, and Miller.

It has been proven that you need a team effort to win championships. The Illini need to find that third or even fourth option to find success in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments. Now is the time to find that guy.

