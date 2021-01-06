Prince: Illinois searches for a consistent third option

The University of Illinois men's basketball team had a lot of local and national hype in the early part of the season and that was definitely understandable with All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and big man Kofi Cockburn back in the fold.
Needless to say, Dosunmu and Cockburn have lived up to the hype. Dosunmu is arguably the best guard in college basketball and Cockburn has shown vast improvement in his game.
Both, to date, are two of only four Big Ten Conference players scoring 20 points per game in league play, along with Ron Harper of Rutgers and Luka Garza from Iowa.
The most recent college basketball poll was released on Monday with Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Texas, and Iowa in the top five spots.
At one time Illinois was ranked fifth in the country. What separates Illinois from the top tier is the legitimate consistent third scoring option. For example, Gonzaga has four players averaging double figures -- Corey Kispert (21.6 ppg), one-time Illinois recruit Drew Timme (18.4), Jalen Suggs (13.9) and Joel Ayayi (12.2).
Dosunmu and Cockburn lead the Illini at 23.0 ppg and 16.9, respectively. The next scoring threat statistically is freshman Andre Curbelo at 9.7 ppg.
The great Michael Jordan once said, "You can't win a championship with one player; two, you're able to compete; three will give you opportunities to win titles."
The Illini (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten) will look to find that offensive balance when they trabel to take on Northwestern (6-3, 3-2) at 8 p.m. in Evanston.
Illinois has guys on its roster — including senior Trent Frazier, freshman Adam Miller and senior guard Da'Monte Williams — more than capable of being that real consistent scoring threat.
Frazier is the first that comes to mind, but his role as a lock-down defender has given him a different mindset. It is hard to fathom Frazier not being that guy because he has proven it.
Miller is a five-star athlete playing basketball. The one thing all gurus said about Miller was that he could score points and in bunches. So far at the collegiate level, Miller has been up and down, but fans have seen flashes of what could be, but again not consistent at this point.
"Adam is going to be fine. He's a guy that's going to stay in the lineup," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "Defensively he's making huge strides; maybe he's not living up to what you guys (reporters) think because of his rankings coming out of high school, but he's doing what we need."
I tend to agree. Stick with this one -- his game is there. One game it will click on both ends of the court.
The guy I really think has the chance to be option No. 3 and more is Williams. It is true Williams leads all of college basketball in 3-point FG percentage, shooting 68%.
Coming out of a time out, Underwood drew up a play for Williams to knock down a 3, which he did gracefully. Re-evaluate that sentence: a shooting opportunity for Williams. This is the same player who, as a freshman, shot 22% on 3s; as a sophomore, 31%; and in his junior year, 28%.
Underwood was always criticized for giving Williams so much time on the court because on offense he was a liability and teams just refused to guard him. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon screamed at his team during a time out that they should “pay attention to the scouting report — we do go out to guard No. 20 (Williams).”
Williams does everything right on the court — he defends, he passes well, he knows every play, and his teammates trust him.
"We know what Da'Monte can do, we have seen him do it before. I told him we trust him, so passing him the ball to knock down shots is what he does. We all have confidence in him," Dosunmu said.
So why not make Williams the third guy, and get him 10-12 shots a game? On the season he is shooting 64% from the field but only attempted 39 field goals. He has proven that he is more than capable of producing, his ability to get to the rim and make 3s will change the game for Dosunmu, Cockburn, Frazier, and Miller.
It has been proven that you need a team effort to win championships. The Illini need to find that third or even fourth option to find success in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments. Now is the time to find that guy.