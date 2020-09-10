Prince: Illinois Zoom session a success

When Schutt decides to pick a school, he knows exactly what he will be looking for.

“To have a great connection with the coaching staff, style of play, how I’ll fit in, the facilities, and campus," he said. "I have had a few campus tours via Zoom; it’s nice to get an idea, but I would never commit to a school without seeing the campus in person.”

The level of recruiting competition is really taking a life of its own, the four-star recruit said.

“The recruiting process is interesting. It's been too much at times, but it's definitely an honor being recruited,” Schutt said.

Coaches will tell you when they recruit shooters, they like players with confidence and amnesia. Schutt is one of those athletes.

“I’m a playmaking shooting guard that can shoot it at a high percentage and finish above the rim. I am working to get stronger which will also come in time,” Schutt said.

Schutt said there is no magic date for a commitment. When he does decide, he will make some coaching staff extremely happy.

