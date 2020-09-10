Prince: Illinois Zoom session a success

Recruiting the state of Illinois is always a priority for the University of Illinois men's basketball program, and the coaches are on the trail of another big target.
Jaden Schutt, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior from Yorkville, Ill., is firmly on the Fighting Illini's radar.
The entire coaching staff decided to talk with the talented shooting guard last Friday.
“I liked the overall feel of the call. The coaches were easy to talk to," said Schutt. "They talked a lot about player development and the strength and conditioning side of things. I really enjoyed seeing what they have to offer.”
Schutt was offered last April by Illinois.
“It’s a great feeling to know how important I am to the Illinois coaching staff,” he said.
Schutt is arguably the top shooter in the state and rising in the eyes of other big time programs. Scott Burgess of Prep Hoops said Schutt is the best shooter in the state regardless of class.
“I’m currently sitting at 13 offers, but some are recruiting me a little harder than others, along with Illinois, Michigan State, Dayton, Wisconsin and Ohio State,” Schutt said.
There is a lot more detail in recruiting players today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visiting is still off-limits for potential student-athletes.
When Schutt decides to pick a school, he knows exactly what he will be looking for.
“To have a great connection with the coaching staff, style of play, how I’ll fit in, the facilities, and campus," he said. "I have had a few campus tours via Zoom; it’s nice to get an idea, but I would never commit to a school without seeing the campus in person.”
The level of recruiting competition is really taking a life of its own, the four-star recruit said.
“The recruiting process is interesting. It's been too much at times, but it's definitely an honor being recruited,” Schutt said.
Coaches will tell you when they recruit shooters, they like players with confidence and amnesia. Schutt is one of those athletes.
“I’m a playmaking shooting guard that can shoot it at a high percentage and finish above the rim. I am working to get stronger which will also come in time,” Schutt said.
Schutt said there is no magic date for a commitment. When he does decide, he will make some coaching staff extremely happy.
