PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: NIL makes Illinois a national player in recruiting game

For many years, University of Illinois coaches felt as if they belonged with the big boys when it came to recruiting, fighting teams such as North Carolina, Kentucky, Memphis, Baylor, Arizona, Texas and Texas Tech for recruits.

Thanks to the name, image likeness (NIL) changes, they have a new tool to use in those battles.

Make no mistake, NIL helps players receive payment for the names on their jerseys.

"This is an important time for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve."

Why does this matter for Illinois? The most recent basketball commit, Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, gave his reasons to an ESPN Podcast why he picked Illinois: in no particular order, Illinois has a great program, they're building a brand-new practice facility, they have a lot of great players coming in and a great NIL program.

Illinois has one of the largest alumni bases in the country; it has proven that.

It was also one of the first universities to have a program working with the Illinois Guardians and IlliniGuys to help monitor and navigate NIL for the players.

What makes this great is because, for years, some programs did things illegally and made it tough for the middle of the pack teams in college athletics.

Just two years ago Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State and others were at the center of an FBI investigation.

Illinois last year was able to hold on to All-American center Kofi Cockburn with the assistance of NIL, but make no mistake about it, it is not going to keep all players in college. Hence, Cockburn is pursuing his NBA career.

Several sources close to the program felt Cockburn could have made more money if he came back to play for Illinois this year.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 Wooden Award winner, will reportedly make two million dollars this year.

Some do not like this, but here is what it means in the big picture: the college game will continue to be great, and players who should not opt for the NBA will stick around, making for a better brand of basketball.

NIL makes Illinois players along with all the other great things they have to offer.

Head coach Brad Underwood has mastered this transfer portal and NIL. Others better catch up because the Illini lost seven players from last year's Big Ten Championship team, but now, along with the Indiana Hoosiers, are a favorite to win the Big Ten again.

