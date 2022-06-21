PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Scouting college coaches when they are scouting players

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — This past weekend I attended the Riverside Brookfield Shootout where coaches from across the country were looking for the next great prospect.

My visit was not only to scout these same players but also see who University of Illinois coaches like.

I walked into the gym, saw Underwood, shook his hand, and sat several seats away from him. Sure, there were three seats next to him, but, I thought "Kedric, let the man do his job." Why? Because every person that walked by greeted him.

An assistant from Northern Illinois University walked by, shook Underwood's hand and congratulated him on winning the Big Ten Conference title last season. Just seconds later, another coach walked by to say hi and chatted for a second.

Keep in mind Underwood was watching two potential recruits at the time.

I kept my conversation minimal, but I had to ask Underwood this question: Do you miss the days when it was old school, and you could just watch kids play?

He looked at me, smiled, and said, "Kedric, you have no idea."

The game between Lake Forest and St. Rita was about to end. Underwood got up and left so that he could make his next game. Of course, I followed, only because a potential Illini recruit was playing next.

On the way to the door he would stop to shake hands or talk to parents who wanted to say hi.

He tried to grab something at the concession stand, and a little kid, maybe 6 or 7, just wanted to touch Coach Underwood.

Underwood greeted every single coach, parent and kid with a smile. It was not fake, but it made each person feel like he knew them for life.

When some see these people on TV, they can get the wrong impression, thinking they are just aggressive or angry. However, they are human beings — ones with a stressful job.

During Game 3 of the day, I saw Michigan's Juwan Howard. He, like Underwood, was very personable to everyone. My daughter Kennedy Prince said her first thought was the fight that took place between Howard and the Wisconsin staff.

We saw former Augustana's basketball coach Grey Giovanine talk to Howard, very gentleman-like, talking basketball.

When Howard left the gym, every head and assistant coach wanted to talk.

Howard was bombarded with picture and autograph requests from moms, dads and kids alike. He was kind and also accommodated just about everyone.

The life of coaches means having to spend time on the road recruiting, but the social part is demanding. No coach would publicly say that they cannot stand it, but they are human.

What is lost in all of this is that it is not the same today as it was 20 years ago when you could go scout a player, coach and go home.

Underwood has coached at all levels — junior college, mid-major and now power conference. The man did not forget where he came from. Every person matters to him, and his impact on the people he meets is remarkable. The competitive man you see roaming the sidelines in Champaign really is a teddy bear.

Kennedy was assisting me with scouting this weekend. When it was time to go home for the day, my question to her was: Which guard impressed you most in the last game?

Her response was, "Dad, can you believe Brad Underwood asked me for a piece of gum, and I gave it to him."

To Underwood, the gum was what he was looking for, but to her as a 24-year-old, Underwood treated her like he had known her for years. She picked up her phone and immediately started texting her friends from college to tell them what just happened.

For those fans out there who feel the need to be "cool" and yell obscenities to coaches, say mean things to their family members, or even the players, remember one thing — they are human, just like you.

Iowa's Fran McCaffery takes a beating from opposing fans for being very aggressive toward officials.

Several years ago, watching a game, we chatted about players in the Big Ten, his team, and others. Fran did not know me.

When it was time to leave, he put his hand out and said, "Thank you. In my business, when people talk to us as coaches, we never know what we're going to get. I enjoyed this, but (smiled) it's still fun to beat Illinois."

He winked his eye and left.

