PRINCE: Player of the year debate stoke Illinois-Iowa rivalry

As if there is not enough tension between the Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes on the court already, the national player of the year award has added more fuel to the fire.
The preseason favorite to win the award was Hawkeye Luka Garza, with Illini Ayo Dosunmu a legitimate candidate but a long shot as Garza was the runner-up last season.
What a difference a year makes; the regular season ends on Sunday, and the postseason accolades will start to come in.
Thursday morning's Naismith Trophy semifinalist list came out with its top 10 players: Jared Butler (Butler), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Herbert Jones (Alabama), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Evan Mobley (USC), and Drew Timme (Gonzaga).
According to many local and national media outlets, it is basically a two-player race between Dosunmu and Garza. During a Big Ten telecast, former Iowa basketball star Jess Settles said that, in his eyes, Garza is the best player in the Big Ten. On the flipside, Stephen Bardo, one of the all-time Illinois greats, said during a Big Ten broadcast that his pick would be Dosunmu.
What does Iowa have to say about Garza? He has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 18 victories this season, including wins in five of their last six. He leads the nation in total points (607), player efficiency rating (36.66), 30-point games (7), field goals made (226), and 22-point games (17). Garza is eighth nationally in free throw makes (120) and 14th in double-doubles (11).
Illinois' case for Dosunmu? He is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists; he is a four-time Big Ten Player of the Week, the most selections of any player in the league; he has led Illinois to its highest national ranking (fourth) and most Big Ten wins (15) since the 2004-05 NCAA runner-up squad and has scored in double figures in 37 straight games, the longest active streak by a high major conference player.
Rivals.com recruiting experts Brad Sturdy (Illinois) and Tom Kakert (Iowa) have seen Dosunmu and Garza play since they were juniors in high school and chimed in on the award.
For him, Sturdy said, it is "Dosunmu because Ayo is the Big Ten Player of the Year in large part due to his ability to do more than just score. Luka Garza is the best scorer in the league, but Dosunmu can also distribute, and he is a very good defender as well. He has more triple-doubles in Big Ten play this season than anyone in history except Magic Johnson. Ayo is also arguably the best closer in college basketball, and his ability to make clutch shots at the end of games separates him."
Kakert's pick is Garza for these reasons: "Luka Garza came into the season as the defending Big Ten Player of the Year. He had a giant target on his back facing double and triple teams at just about every turn. All he did was turn in arguably a better season than last year. His scoring and rebounding are essentially at the same level, and he's improved his 3-point and free throw percentage, and he's given out more assists. No player in the country has faced more challenges than Garza, and he's met all of them; that's why he is the Big Ten and national player of the year."
National college basketball analyst Andy Katz said it is not a cop-out if the award was shared between Garza and Dosunmu. What Katz may not truly understand is that when it comes to Illinois and Iowa, there needs to be a winner. Nothing good will come out of this if the award is shared.
One thing they can share, however, is credit for this: the Iowa and Illinois rivalry, which had been missing for years, is officially back.