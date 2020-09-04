PRINCE: Sophomore Cockburn ready for the next step

When Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn announced his intentions to come back to school, it did wonders for the University of Illinois and the Big Ten Conference.
The preseason All-Big Ten pick also will add to the rejuvenated rivalry between Iowa and Illinois.
It was not a decision the 7-foot center took lightly. Cockburn, who averaged 13.3 ppg and 8.8 rebounds on his way to being named Big Ten freshman of the year, stayed in the draft a lot longer than most anticipated because he was very serious about it.
"I really thought about my decision. I talked with my mom, Coach (Orlando) Antigua and Coach (Brad) Underwood," he said. "Going through this process, I learned a lot about myself, I learned things I need to work on coming back to Illinois. But more importantly, I want to be a winner.
"But I know I want to improve my jump-shot. I need to become more consistent — there were too many games when I played up and down. I have to show them I can shoot from the outside and be effective with it, staying in great shape and rebound at a high level.”
Cockburn did not showcase his overall skill set last year as a freshman. During fall workouts the players did several drills, including 3-point shooting from various spots on the court. Twice I saw Cockburn beat guards, junior Trent Frazier and sophomore Alan Griffin.
"I know I can shoot, it wasn't something I did last year," Cockburn said. "This year I have to become consistent with it and show that I can do it."
Iowa's center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year mainly because he is practically unguardable. When teams tried to take away his post game, he was good enough to knock down shots from the perimeter.
“Luka is very physical," Cockburn said. "One of the things I've learned from him is he lets the game come to him. That comes with age and being a veteran."
Now that the NBA deadline has passed, the national gurus have listed their All-Big Ten teams and national rankings. Both Illinois and Iowa are considered Top 10 teams with plenty of dangerous weapons.
Ayo Dosunmu came back. Iowa is getting a healthy Jordan Bohannon back. Fans got a glimpse of the bitter rivalry when Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams and Iowa's Connor McCaffery went nose-to-nose. Be assured the match-up between Dosunmu and Bohannon will be one for the ages as well. Two years ago at the Big Ten tournament, a few words were said between the two.
With getting both Dosunmu and Cockburn back, Illinois has a real shot at a Final Four. The size and shot-blocking ability Cockburn brings to the table change the entire game.
"I love what Illinois is doing as a program and a school; I can see all the great potential we have here," he said.
