PRINCE: Sophomore Cockburn ready for the next step

"I know I can shoot, it wasn't something I did last year," Cockburn said. "This year I have to become consistent with it and show that I can do it."

Iowa's center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year mainly because he is practically unguardable. When teams tried to take away his post game, he was good enough to knock down shots from the perimeter.

“Luka is very physical," Cockburn said. "One of the things I've learned from him is he lets the game come to him. That comes with age and being a veteran."

Now that the NBA deadline has passed, the national gurus have listed their All-Big Ten teams and national rankings. Both Illinois and Iowa are considered Top 10 teams with plenty of dangerous weapons.

Ayo Dosunmu came back. Iowa is getting a healthy Jordan Bohannon back. Fans got a glimpse of the bitter rivalry when Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams and Iowa's Connor McCaffery went nose-to-nose. Be assured the match-up between Dosunmu and Bohannon will be one for the ages as well. Two years ago at the Big Ten tournament, a few words were said between the two.

With getting both Dosunmu and Cockburn back, Illinois has a real shot at a Final Four. The size and shot-blocking ability Cockburn brings to the table change the entire game.

"I love what Illinois is doing as a program and a school; I can see all the great potential we have here," he said.

