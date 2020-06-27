PRINCE: Underwood has Illini program where he envisioned it

He is ideal for Illinois: a highly skilled big man with guard-like skills who can shoot the three. He is an effective scorer over both shoulders and a remarkable passer.

"We're excited to have Brandon join our program and help him achieve his dream of wearing the Orange and Blue," Underwood said. "Brandon's skill level and shooting ability stand out right away; he can really space the floor at the '5'. He has a strong work ethic and is motivated to be part of our player development program, where he will add strength and weight to his frame. Brandon is also a tremendous student who will excel at the University of Illinois. We feel fortunate to add to our 2020 class someone with both the athletic and academic caliber of Brandon Lieb and are pleased to welcome him to the Fighting Illini family."

Make no mistake, Lieb is not a project and does not lack confidence. This big has skills.