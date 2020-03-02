Purdue at Iowa at a glance

PURDUE AT IOWA

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, defeated Penn State 77-68 on Saturday behind 25 points and 17 rebounds by Luka Garza. This will be the final home appearance of the season for the Hawkeyes, who have won 13 consecutive games in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

• Purdue’s most recent game was a 57-49 victory over Indiana on Thursday. Trevion Williams led the way with 19 points with Eric Hunter adding 17. The Boilermakers held the Hoosiers to 25.4% shooting from the field.

• The Boilermakers made 19 3-point field goals in 34 attempts in a 104-68 rout of Iowa on Feb. 4 in West Lafayette. Evan Boudreaux scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures. Garza scored 26 points for the Hawkeyes, but had a season-low in rebounds with 1.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (20-9, 11-7)