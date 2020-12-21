 Skip to main content
Purdue at Iowa at a glance
Notre Dame Purdue Basketball

Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) in a game Saturday in Indianapolis.

 AP

PURDUE at IOWA

When: 8:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 4-ranked Iowa suffered its first setback Saturday, going down to a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D. Luka Garza had 30 points and still leads the nation in scoring with an average of 29.3 points per game. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points for the Hawkeyes, whose season scoring average dropped to 98.7 points per game in the loss.

• Purdue extended its winning streak to three games with an 88-78 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic scored 18 points apiece for the Boilermakers, who made 14 of 28 3-point field goal attempts and committed only six turnovers.

• This is the Big Ten opener for Iowa, but Purdue began league play last week with a 67-60 victory over Ohio State, which was then ranked No. 20 in the country. Trevion Williams had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (6-1, 0-0)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.9

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;29.3

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.9

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;9.3

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;6.6

Purdue (6-2, 1-0)

Mason Gillis;6-6;fr.;6.0

Trevion Williams;6-10;jr.;13.8

Brandon Newman;6-5;fr.;9.1

Sasha Stefanovic;6-5;jr.;12.5

Eric Hunter;6-4;jr.;14.3

