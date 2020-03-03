Purdue jumps on Hawkeyes again, ends home winning streak

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery made it pretty clear this week that he doesn’t really like senior night.
He thinks it can be a distraction, that players can get too caught up in the emotion of the evening and lose sight of what they need to do on the court.
Maybe he has a point.
The Iowa basketball team got pummeled on the boards, experienced several defensive lapses and failed to execute its half-court defense very well in going down to a disheartening 77-68 loss to Purdue on senior night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The loss puts a major dent in the Hawkeyes’ hopes of landing a top-four seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. They need a road victory Sunday at Illinois to have even a slight chance.
"We were just seemingly a step slow ...," McCaffery said. "They were just a little bit quicker to the ball across the board. On loose balls, rebounds."
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8) had won 13 consecutive home games and came into the game as the only Big Ten team not to have lost a conference game on its home floor.
But there’s something about Purdue (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) that brings out the worst in Iowa. The Boilermakers dealt the Hawkeyes a historic 104-68 loss on Feb. 4 in West Lafayette and this time they did similar things in a hostile environment.
The Boilers dominated inside, repeatedly getting offensive rebound opportunities to open an early 11-4 lead.
Iowa was still hanging close on the short end of a 20-16 score when things really came apart.
Senior Evan Boudreaux led Purdue on a 22-5 spree as the visitors scored on nearly every offensive possession to open a 42-21 lead on Jahaad Proctor’s steal and layup with a minute, 53 seconds remaining in the half.
The run included a technical foul on McCaffery, who vented his rage at his own team during the first television timeout of the game and also directed plenty of wrath at the game officials.
You have free articles remaining.
Purdue coach Matt Painter said the fast start was "huge."
"Our ability to rebound in the first half was really big," he said. "I just thought we were quicker to the ball."
Iowa senior Ryan Kriener said he couldn't really explain why that was the case in the final home game of his career.
"You've got to give credit to them," he said. "They're playing for their NCAA tournament lives right now. It was kind of the same situation when we went there. We didn't bring our edge."
The Hawkeyes stepped up their defensive intensity and chopped the deficit to 11 (47-36) on a Luka Garza 3-pointer early in the second half. But Proctor quickly countered with a 3 of his own and Aaron Wheeler scored on consecutive trips down the court to push the lead back to 18.
The Hawkeyes made one last charge and trimmed the deficit to 10 on another Garza 3 with 1:44 remaining, but the Boilermakers made six straight free throws to put the game away.
Garza finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and a career-high four steals to register his 15th double-double of the season and extend his streak of consecutive 20-point scoring efforts to 15 in a row.
He also broke John Johnson’s 1970 single-season scoring record early in the second half, finishing the contest with 712 points.
Joe Wieskamp added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Purdue was led by Eric Hunter with 19 points.
Boudreaux, who averages just 5.1 points per game, but finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward had a team-high 18 points in the Boilermakers’ earlier rout of Iowa. This was only the fifth time this season he has scored in double figures.
"He was just relentless and you've got to give the kid credit for that," McCaffery said.
The Boilermakers cooled off considerably in the second half and shot just 37.3 percent from the field — Iowa shot 37.5 — but they had a 47-33 advantage in rebounding, including 21 offensive rebounds.
"If you give up 21 offensive rebounds, you're going to get beat," McCaffery said. "It's as simple as that."