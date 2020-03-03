Purdue jumps on Hawkeyes again, ends home winning streak

The Boilers dominated inside, repeatedly getting offensive rebound opportunities to open an early 11-4 lead.

Iowa was still hanging close on the short end of a 20-16 score when things really came apart.

Senior Evan Boudreaux led Purdue on a 22-5 spree as the visitors scored on nearly every offensive possession to open a 42-21 lead on Jahaad Proctor’s steal and layup with a minute, 53 seconds remaining in the half.

The run included a technical foul on McCaffery, who vented his rage at his own team during the first television timeout of the game and also directed plenty of wrath at the game officials.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said the fast start was "huge."

"Our ability to rebound in the first half was really big," he said. "I just thought we were quicker to the ball."

Iowa senior Ryan Kriener said he couldn't really explain why that was the case in the final home game of his career.

"You've got to give credit to them," he said. "They're playing for their NCAA tournament lives right now. It was kind of the same situation when we went there. We didn't bring our edge."