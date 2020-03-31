PV grad flourishes on court, classroom for Fightin' Engineers

Czarnecki averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this past season for the Fightin’ Engineers, who were 15-13 and lost in the conference championship game by a point to Transylvania on March 1. He scored a season-high 20 points in the semifinal victory over Franklin College.

“I’m pretty happy with how my four years have gone,” he said. “When I came in, I wasn’t exactly knowing what to expect. To score 1,000 points is special. I didn’t come in here as a big scorer or big playmaker, so to have something like that under my belt is satisfying.”

In his final two seasons at PV, the Spartans were 47-5 and finished in the top three at the Class 4A state tournament both seasons.

His game improved in about every phase at Rose-Hulman.

"Offensive rebounding was a big thing," Czarnecki said. "One of my teammates was one of the best offensive rebounders I've played against outside of (former Spartan) Will Carius. That inspired me a little bit, and it helped me improve my game a lot."

Basketball is just a small part for Czarnecki. Engineering has been a passion for him most of his life. His father, Rich, had a significant influence on him as a material engineer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}