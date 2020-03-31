PV grad flourishes on court, classroom for Fightin' Engineers

Visit any college basketball team’s roster on its website and there are several universal items: Name, uniform number, position, height, weight, year and hometown.
Scan the roster of Division III Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., and there is one additional category: Major.
Of the 17 players listed on the men’s basketball roster this past season, including Pleasant Valley graduate John Czarnecki, a dozen are studying some form of engineering — civil, computer, electrical, mechanical or optical. The others are computer science, math or biochemistry majors.
It aligns with Rose-Hulman’s mascot — the “Fightin’ Engineers.”
“The (intellect) is very high there,” Czarnecki said. “It is pretty cool. The amount of plays we run or how we call them, other teams don’t know what we’re running. It is very specific with us, almost like code words or things associated with engineering.”
Czarnecki just finished his four-year playing career with Rose-Hulman. The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder, who made 78 career starts, closed with 1,028 points and 599 rebounds (14th on the school’s all-time list). He also is among the top 15 all-time in field goal percentage at 55.4.
“When I first came here, I wasn’t expecting to play a whole lot,” Czarnecki said. “Our starting center got hurt, so I had to step up and play. It got to the point where I ended up being the backbone from the center position throughout my career.”
Czarnecki averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this past season for the Fightin’ Engineers, who were 15-13 and lost in the conference championship game by a point to Transylvania on March 1. He scored a season-high 20 points in the semifinal victory over Franklin College.
“I’m pretty happy with how my four years have gone,” he said. “When I came in, I wasn’t exactly knowing what to expect. To score 1,000 points is special. I didn’t come in here as a big scorer or big playmaker, so to have something like that under my belt is satisfying.”
In his final two seasons at PV, the Spartans were 47-5 and finished in the top three at the Class 4A state tournament both seasons.
His game improved in about every phase at Rose-Hulman.
"Offensive rebounding was a big thing," Czarnecki said. "One of my teammates was one of the best offensive rebounders I've played against outside of (former Spartan) Will Carius. That inspired me a little bit, and it helped me improve my game a lot."
Basketball is just a small part for Czarnecki. Engineering has been a passion for him most of his life. His father, Rich, had a significant influence on him as a material engineer.
“I’ve been pretty lucky because I’ve known what I wanted to do pretty much my entire life,” Czarnecki said. “My dad exposed me to a lot of things, and it wasn’t forced, but it was something I enjoyed.”
That was the chief reason he chose Rose-Hulman, ranked the top undergraduate engineering school for 21 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report.
Czarnecki interned with Nissan, a Japanese automobile manufacturer, the past three summers.
After interviewing with Ford Motor Company at a career fair last fall, Czarnecki accepted a position as a feature assistant engineer in the Detroit area. He is scheduled to begin in mid-July.
In-car entertainment and steering wheel control are among the items he said he will deal with on a daily basis.
“Virtually, anything in your car you interact with,” Czarnecki said. “It can be mechanical to steering to software.”
Initially, Czarnecki was more into e-transition and combustion.
“But after taking some classes in the last year with coding and logic, I’m a little bit more into that now,” he said.
Czarnecki is in the final stages of earning his degree and graduating with honors. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Czarnecki is back in the Quad-Cities and finishing his coursework remotely.
“It has been very odd,” Czarnecki said. “I enjoy being home, but it has been an adjustment being home because I haven’t been home for a long period of time for four years.
“It has been more watching documentaries and more time intensive than just going to a lecture. We don’t have zoom or Skype meeting classes.”
Rose-Hulman has not canceled commencement yet like some other colleges and universities across the country.
“I’m mixed on that,” Czarnecki said. “On one hand, it is a great symbolic sense of achievement and closure to your collegiate career. At the same time, getting the diploma and not having your job affected are more important things.
"I've had a lot of fun there the last four years, but I'm excited for what's ahead."
