Q-C- COLLEGE BASKETBALL: THIS WEEK'S RUNDOWN

THIS WEEK'S Q-C COLLEGE HOOPS

This is it: We have made it to the final week of the regular season for local college basketball teams. And there are still a lot of things riding in this somewhat hectic week. Both Augustana College teams are fighting for CCIW Tournament berths as they enjoy senior night games against their respective conference leaders on Saturday. The St. Ambrose men’s team is also fighting for a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament berth; the SAU women are still chasing an outside chance at a CCAC title as well as playoff seeding as they sit third in the CCAC race.

And fittingly, we go down to the wire with an altered schedule for the Black Hawk College men and women. The women have a rescheduled Arrowhead Conference game this week (Wednesday), lost an Arrowhead Conference game (Thursday) and added a non-conference clash on Friday to help prepare for NJCAA Region IV play that begins next Wednesday. The men have a rescheduled game on Thursday added to their slate.

This week's men's games -- Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Sauk Valley CC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: St. Francis (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Kishwaukee CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Indiana-South Bend, 3 p.m.

This week's women's games -- Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Sauk Valley CC, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: St. Francis (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.; Illinois Valley CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Friday: Black Hawk at Loras JV, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 5 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Indiana-South Bend, noon

Winning big: It has been a wild ride this season for the Black Hawk College Lady Braves. Because of health and safety issues with opponents, BHC did not play a game in the first two weeks of January and will not have a chance to make up a couple of those Arrowhead Conference contests. In the games they have played since then, though, the 16-9 Lady Braves are 8-1 and have averaged just shy of 72 points per game (even with three games in the 50s). In the eight wins, their average margin of victory has been almost 22 points. Those are numbers you can win with.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0