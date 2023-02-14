Women's basketball

Black Hawk 80, Kishwaukee 59: Having already wrapped up the Arrowhead Conference title, the Black Hawk College Lady Braves just kept rolling through league competition Tuesday evening with a victory over Kishwaukee.

BHC also reached the 20-win plateau for the third straight season and did so thanks to some stingy defense. BHC (20-9, 9-0 Arrowhead) logged its 13th win in a row by allowing only five fourth-quarter points.

Black Hawk also had a pretty decent start offensively, jumping out to a 23-14 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Sophomore Me’Kiyah Harris, a former Davenport North standout, led the Braves with 18 points, She had plenty of support as freshman Laney Parker poured in 15 and Fulton sophomore Liz Fish added 14. Harris and Parker each had five rebounds, a category led by former Davenport Central prep Adriauna Mayfield’s six.

Men's basketball

Black Hawk 70, Kishwaukee 56: Relying on defense, the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team final found the win column on Tuesday evening in a Arrowhead Conference victory over Kishwaukee.

The victory snapped a four-game BHC losing streak and moved the Braves to 9-16 on the season. Kish has dropped nine in a row and fell to 4-24.

-- Staff report