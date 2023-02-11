Macy Beinborn had a record-setting day for the Augustana College women’s basketball team on Saturday, but the Vikings dropped a crucial CCIW contest to hosting Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis.

Beinborn drilled a school-record 10 3-pointers and erupted for 37 points, but the Pioneers rallied for the 78-73 victory that kept them in sole possession of second place and in control of a bye, along with league-leading Millikin, for the upcoming CCIW Tournament.

The loss moved the Vikings (15-8, 9-5 CCIW) into a tie for third place with Wheaton (14-9, 9-5 CCIW), over whom they hold a tiebreaker. A third-place finish would have Augie, which beat the Pioneers at home in the first meeting, playing a first-round tournament game at home on Feb. 21.

Carroll (16-7, 11-3 CCIW) won its 15th consecutive home game at Van Male Fieldhouse, extending what had been the 11th-longest home win streak in Division III play. The decision also ended Augie’s three-game win streak in the series.

Beinborn had been tied with Lauren Hall for most 3-pointers in a game at eight. Her scoring mark tied her for most points in a game with Mary McGivern (March 3, 1989 vs. Wartburg) and Izzy Anderson (Nov. 28, 2018 vs. UW-Whitewater).

Beinborn got the Vikings off to a fast start with an opening 3-pointer that gave the guests a lead they built to as many as 14 points on a Corey Whitlock bucket with 1:58 left in the frame.

Taking a 25-13 lead into the second stanza, Augie’s lead disappeared at the 4:15 mark when the Pioneers knotted things at 31 on Brooke Foster’s 3-pointer. The Vikings recovered and with former North Scott High School prep Presley Case scoring three points, took a 41-34 lead into the halftime break.

Augie regained the lead until another tie at 47. Then another Foster triple with 2:54 left gave the hosts their first lead at 51-49.

Augie never led again at the Pioneers stretched the margin to as many as 16 before a furious Augie rally cut the deficit to four on a Beinborn four-point play with :59 left in regulation before she fouled out.

Beinborn, the senior who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School, was efficient as well, making 12 of 18 shots from the floor, including 10 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Fellow senior Gabbi Loiz, an Alleman High School graduate, added 13 for the Vikings, who host North Central (6-16, 3-11 CCIW) on Wednesday at the Carver Center in the next-to-last home game of the season.

Olivia Rangel led the Pioneers with 23 points.

Holy Cross 81, St. Ambrose 62: In need of a win to stay in the hunt for a top-five regular-season finish, the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team suffered a setback to a seventh-place Holy Cross on Saturday.

The loss, SAU’s second straight, dropped the sixth-place Fighting Bees to 16-10, 12-6 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Holy Cross (15-12, 10-9) is a spot behind in seventh.

SAU featured balanced scoring as four starters finished in double digits. Caitlyn Thole led the Fighting Bees with 13 and Jaynee Prestegaard added 12. Both Anna Plumer and Abby Wolter scored 10 points. SAU got only 17 points from its other eight players to see action.

Holy Cross’s scoring was top-heavy with starters Jayda Miller and Grace Adams each popping for 21 points and fellow starter Jordyn Smith adding 15.

SAU jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but trailed 18-17 at the end of the frame. The game remained within one possession the entire second quarter with the hosting Saints leading 36-35 at halftime.

Things turned in the third quarter, though, as SAU made just three of nine field goals attempt and was outscored 26-12 to trail 62-47 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Black Hawk 72, Kankakee 58: A strong finish carried the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team to a non-conference victory over visiting Kankakee Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 46 after three quarters, the hosting Lady Braves erupted for a 26-12 fourth quarter advantage to pull out their 12th straight win and move to 19-9 on the season.

Freshman Laney Parker led the Braves with 19 points and had plenty of help as Kayla Jones added 15 and former Davenport Central prep Adriauna Mayfield tossed in 10. Sophomore Kylee Parker led the Lady Braves with seven rebounds.

Freshman Jazmyn Smith led Kankakee with 17 points.

Men's basketball

Carroll 85, Augustana 66: When the Carroll Pioneers needed buckets at crucial points, they got them. That and 52.4% shooting from the field carried the hosts to a CCIW victory over the Augustana Vikings on Saturday at Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis.

The loss was a dagger to the Vikings as they try to remain the only CCIW team to make every league tournament since its inception in 2006.

Augie dropped to 7-16, 5-9 and kept them in seventh place ahead of Wednesday's game at Elmhurst (15-7, 7-6 CCIW), which is tied for third. The top six teams make the league tourney.

Tyler Knuth (18 points), Matt Hawkins (16) and Chase Larsen (13) led Augie’s offense that struggled to get the ball in the basket in the second half when it made just three of 10 3-point tries.

Justin Steineke led Carroll with a game-high 23 points and Aaron Wofford added 16. The Pioneers hit 11 of 19 3-pointers in the second half, allowing them to break from a 38-32 halftime lead.

Holy Cross 99, St. Ambrose 93 (2OT): A furious second-half rally by the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team went for naught as the Fighting Bees dropped a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest in double overtime on Saturday.

The hosting Saints (12-14, 8-11 CCAC) hit 11 of 12 free throws in the second overtime to pull out the victory. Holy Cross also hit three of four field goals in the second extra session to outscore the Fighting Bees 18-12 in the second five-minute overtime.

SAU (4-18, 3-14 CCAC) dropped its second straight and is now 2-10 since the turn of the calendar to 2023.

Will Spriggs scored 20 points to lead the Fighting Bees, while fellow starters Andrew Morrissey and Jake Friel added 18 and 17, respectively, off the bench. Ignacio Dacunda had 18 points.

Tommy Snyder led the Saints with a game-high 32 points as all but six points were scored by their starters.

Holy Cross led 32-26 at halftime and stretched the margin to as many as 12 in the second half before the Bees rallied.

Friel and Dacunda each hit a pair of free throws to pull SAU to within 65-63 with 1:54 left in regulation.

Trailing 71-63 with :32 left, Dacunda scored off a Friel feed. Spriggs then forced a turnover and was fouled, hitting both free throws with :23 left to make it 71-67.

After two Holy Cross free throws, Firel pumped in back-to-back 3-pointers around a turnover to knot things at 73 with :11 left in regulation.

Holy Cross missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Each team had leads in the first overtime that included SAU giving up two free throws on a technical foul call. Spriggs scored the final three points of the OT that tied things at 81 with :45 left.