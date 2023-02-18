Another huge night from Gabbi Loiz carried the Augustana College women’s basketball team to a 72-58 victory over North Park as Augie enjoyed a successful senior night contest on Saturday at Carver Center.

Loiz canned 10 of 17 shots from the field and 8 of 12 free throws to score a game-high 28 points. For good measure, she hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

More importantly, the victory secured the Vikings a third-place finish in the CCIW race and got them one more home game. Augie (17-8, 11-5 CCIW) will host a CCIW Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The Vikings will host Carthage (9-16, 5-11 CCIW). Ironically, Saturday’s Augie victory knocked NPU (9-16, 5-11) out of the tournament as the Chicagoland Vikings lost a tiebreaker with the Firebirds.

Backing Loiz’s big game, freshman Carly Stone and sophomore Emma Berg each contributed 11 points. Senior Macy Beinborn was back in action after a back issue had her sidelined earlier in the week. She finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of action.

The game was close throughout as it featured 10 lead changes and six ties.

Augie led 53-49 going into the fourth quarter before Loiz scored the first bucket. NPU battled back within 56-53 with 6:25 left in regulation. A Loiz three-point play made it a six-point game before she hit two more free throws to give Augie a 61-53 lead and some breathing room to get to the finish line despite NPU’s hawking defense.

Victoria Perry led NPU with 19 points and Chantel Hairston added 12.

Indiana South Bend 70, St. Ambrose 59: League-leading Indiana South Bend University took an early lead and never gave it back in Saturday’s Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over hosting St. Ambrose at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Titans (25-2, 18-2 CCAC) closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run that helped them take a 26-14 advantage they never lost. ISB built a 45-27 halftime lead.

St. Ambrose, which has lost four in a row and five of its last six, finished the regular season with a 16-12 record. The Fighting Bees finished 12-8 and in sixth place in the CCAC.

Three starters finished in double-digit scoring for SAU. Anna Plumer topped the charge with 14 points, Caitlyn Thole tallied 12 and Abby Wolter 10. Wolter, Thole and Jaynee Prestegaard (six points) each hauled down seven rebounds to lead SAU’s 36-35 board advantage.

Indiana South Bend had four players in double-figure scoring. Reserves Jazmen Watts and Rachel Robards tossed in 15 and 12 respectively. Starters Maddie Gard and Sara Doi contributed 12 and 10, respectively. Emma Fisher hauled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

SAU was 20 of 23 from the free-throw line, outscoring the Titans by 10 at the line. However, SAU was just 1 of 8 (12.5%) on 3-pointers.

Men's basketball

St. Ambrose 90, Indiana South Bend 75: A season to forget had a memorable finish for the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team on Saturday.

The Fighting Bees snapped their four-game losing streak and capped a 5-20 season with a 90-75 victory over fourth-place Indiana South Bend in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference clash on senior day at Lee Lohman Arena.

Senior Andrew Morrissey and junior Will Spriggs provided a nice 1-2 punch for the Bees, who finished 4-16 in CCAC play. Morrissey finished with an impressive double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds — both game highs. Spriggs scored 20 points and dished out seven assists. Jake Friel added 15 points and Ignacio Dacunda (six rebounds) 11 points for the winners.

Nikola Zelenovic hit his only shot of the game, a 3-pointer that spurred SAU’s 18-6 first-half run that gave the hosts a lead they never relinquished. The Bees built a lead as large as 12 in the first half and settled on a 46-34 halftime lead. The margin grew to as much as 19 in the second half.

Spencer Pettit led two Titans in double figures with 15 points as ISB dropped to 20-8, 15-5 CCAC.

North Park 73, Augustana 65: Senior Dan Carr did just enough to get to the 1,000-point plateau for his Augustana College career, but the Vikings suffered another frustrating loss on Saturday to close the season.

In a game that Augie led 48-45 on an Evan Ambrose 3-pointer with 13:04 left in regulation, North Park had the answers down the stretch to close out the hosts 73-65 and leave Augie with a 7-17 overall record and 5-10 mark in CCIW play.

Tyler Knuth scored 19 points and Anthony Cooper 15 to lead the young Vikings, who lose only Carr and Matt Hanushewsky to graduation.

North Park’s hounding defense forced Augie into 23 turnovers as it also had a matching number of fouls that led to NPU’s 19-17 advantage at the foul line. After Ambrose's triple, NPU rattled off an 11-0 run to regain control of the game that had three lead changes and six ties.

NPU (19-5, 12-3 CCIW) had two players finish in double-figure scoring – Quillin Dixon with 19 and Jalen Boyd with 15.

Carr scored eight points and finished an outstanding career with 1,004 points.