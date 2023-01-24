 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q-C Loyola Project screening encourages thought

With an objective of sparking thought and conversation, the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities will host two showings of “The Loyola Project" in Davenport in upcoming days.

The film tells the story of the 1963 Loyola University Chicago Ramblers basketball team, which broke racial barriers and changed college basketball 60 years ago when they won an NCAA championship with a lineup that included four Black players.

In an era when it was uncommon for college teams to play more than three Black players at any one time, coach George Ireland’s team started four and played its way to the national title game where the Ramblers defeated top-ranked, two-time defending champion Cincinnati 60-58 in overtime.

Loyola finished 29-2 that season, defeating Iowa 86-68 for its 20th victory and ousting Illinois 79-64 in the NCAA Mideast Regional final.

The Loyola Project tells the story of how the team revolutionized the way college basketball was played as it battled and overcame extreme racism both on and off the court.

“The motto of the Notre Dame Club is to be a force of good in our community. With everything going on right now in our country, this is an opportunity for us to educate people and promote racial unity," said Thomas Mason IV, the diversity coordinator of the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities.

“It’s a wonderful documentary that tells the story of the 1963 team that made history and we’re excited to share it with the community."

The Loyola Project screenings are scheduled in the Quad-Cities for Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University.

Open to the public, admission to both screenings is free as part of a 63 for 63 screening series presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Two former St. Ambrose athletes who competed in the 1960s, Jim Collins and Clancy Simmons, will host a conversation with audience members following each screening.

The pair will discuss their experiences as black college athletes during the 1960s and host a question-and-answer session designed to promote conversation about how messages in the film relate to current times.

The film screening is the second hosted by the 200-member Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities, following the 2019 showing of “Hesburgh.’’

That film told the story of Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, a long-time Notre Dame president who championed equality as a member and chair of the United States Civil Rights Commission from 1957-72.

