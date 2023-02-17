North Park at Augustana

Saturday: Carver Center, 5 p.m.

Potential men’s starting lineups

NORTH PARK (19-5, 12-3 CCIW) – F: Jalen Boyd (6-4, Sr.) 12.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game & Jordan Boyd (6-7, Sr.) 9.3, 5.8; G: Shamar Pumphrey (6-0, Jr.) 11.8, 3.2, Kolden Vanlandingham (6-1, Soph.) 16.9, 4.9 & Marquise Jackson (6-0, Sr.) 12.8, 5.0.

AUGUSTANA (7-17, 5-10 CCIW) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 9.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, Jr.) 11.1, 2.1; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 14.8, 10.7: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 7.1, 2.1 & Matt Hawkins (6-1, Soph.) 9.4, 1.8.

Potential women’s starting lineups

NORTH PARK (9-15, 5-10 CCIW) – F: Esther Miller (5-9, Sr.) 11.8 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game; G: Felicia Sunden (5-8, Fr.) 4.7, 2.8, Chantel Hairston (5-9, Jr.) 8.3, 6.5, Victoria Perry (5-6, Jr.) 14.8, 4.0 & Kathryn Keehn (5-7, Fr.) 4.4, 2.9.

AUGUSTANA (16-8, 10-5 CCIW) – F: Macy Beinborn (5-11, Sr.) 11.9, 3.9 & Gabbi Loiz (5-8, Sr.) 12.8, 5.0; C: Corey Whitlock (5-11, Jr.) 7.1, 5.4; G: Presley Case (5-4, Jr.) 5.8, 5.0, Emily Brenneisen (5-11, Soph.) 5.8, 2.4 & Carly Stone (5-8, Fr.) 7.8, 3.3.

Special night: This is senior night for both Augie teams. The men will honor Dan Carr and Matt Hanushewsky. The women will recognize Macy Beinborn, Kylie Jozwik and Gabbi Loiz.

Men’s game notes: NPU won the first meeting in Chicago by a 70-59 count, but the contest was a one-possession game with 4:29 left in regulation before the hosts finished on a 13-6 run. … That win gave NPU an 87-41 lead in the all-time series. … Augie’s Carr is just four points from reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career and becoming the 30th Viking to reach that mark. He is 21 rebounds away from tying fifth-place (Ben Ryan, 793) on the all-time rebounding list. … Neither Carr nor Hanushewsky are coming back for an optional fifth year, according to coach Tom Jessee who said both have jobs already lined up after graduation in May. … NPU, led by first-year coach Sean Smith, can tie Wheaton (21-3, 13-2 CCIW; at third-place Elmhurst Saturday) for the league title, but the Thunder have secured the championship by virtue of a sweep of NPU this season and will host the CCIW Tournament. … … NPU averages 80.8 points per game and allows 73.5. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 37.7-36.9. Augustana averages 72.8 points per game and allows 75.2. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 34.2-31.3.

Women’s game notes: Augie won the first meeting this season, pulling out a 66-57 victory in Chicago to take a 42-37 lead in the all-time series. Augie overcame a 26-9 free throw discrepancy through three quarters to take the physical game with the help of a 28-point advantage in points in the paint. … This could be a preview of a Tuesday CCIW Tournament quarterfinal game depending on how things plays out on Saturday. NPU and Carthage (also 9-15, 5-10 CCIW; at fourth-place Illinois Wesleyan) are tied for the sixth and final tourney spot. “We want to set the tone in case we have to see them again Tuesday back at our place,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. … Macy Beinborn, who along with Loiz is contemplating a return for a sixth season allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is still questionable for the game with back issues. … NPU averages 58.5 points per game and allows 64.8. The Chicago Vikings are being out-rebounded 40.5-36.3. Augustana averages 69.1 points per game and allows 63.8. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 39.0-33.7.