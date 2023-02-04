Needing as many wins as possible to work its way into the conference tournament picture, the Augustana College men’s basketball team missed a golden opportunity on its home court Saturday evening.

In a nip-and-tuck contest with Carthage, the Vikings hit a lull in the middle of the second half to fall into a double-digit deficit.

A furious rally, though, came up just short as Carthage hit enough free throws in the waning seconds to hand the Vikings an 86-82 CCIW setback at the Carver Center.

The loss, coming without the services of an injured senior All-American Dan Carr, keeps the Vikings (7-15, 5-8) in seventh place. The top six teams earn berths in the league tournament in two weeks.

Carthage, which made 30 of 59 field goals (50.8%), sits in a tie for third place with Elmhurst (15-6).

Chase Larsen led the Vikings with a game-high 20 points. Matt Hanushewsky added 15 and Tyler Knuth 14 as all 10 Vikings in the game cracked the scoring column.

Carthage (15-6, 7-5) used six players for all but 15 minutes of playing time and all six of those scored in double-digits, led by Antuan Nesbitt’s 19. Former Rock Island High School standout Colton Sigel added 14, hitting a team-high four 3-pointers.

With 12:37 left in regulation, the game was tied at 56 when Hanushewsky scored on a drive. Three-and-half minutes later, the Firebirds had opened a 69-59 lead.

Still showing plenty of fight, the Vikings battled back. Another Hanushewsky layup and two Larsen free throws pulled Augie within 81-78 with :31 left in regulation.

After Carthage’s Tanner Lamb (10 points) split free throws, Hanushewsky hit two more freebies with :20 left to pull the Vikings within 82-80.

Carthage freshman Julian Campbell (14 points) then stretched the lead back to 84-80 with two free throws with :09 left in regulation and Hanushewsky answered with another layup.

Lamb then iced the game with a pair of freebies with :03 left in regulation.

St. Ambrose 80, Judson 70: The St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team put an eight-game losing streak to rest Saturday afternoon with a victory over Judson in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Lee Lohman Arena.

Leading just 37-35 at halftime, the Fighting Bees outscored the visiting Eagles 45-37 in the final 20 minutes as both teams now sit at 3-13 in CCAC play.

SAU (4-16) was led by Andrew Morrissey, Will Spriggs and Grant Mason as the three combined for 58 points.

Morrissey led the trio with a game-high 22 points and closed with 12 rebounds to complete the double-double. Spriggs added 20 points to go with four assists and Mason popped for 16 as he connected on 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Starters Leonard Wilson and Javaris Wiggins led Judson (5-19) with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

With the first bucket out of the halftime break, Judson knotted the score at 35. But Mason’s 3-pointer at the 19:30 mark gave the Bees a lead they never lost in the game that was tied nine times and featured seven lead changes.

Women’s basketball

Augustana 74, Carthage 48: In its first meeting of the season, the Augustana College women’s basketball team got off to a slow start against the Carthage Firebrds and never recovered.

On Saturday, the hosting Vikings weren’t exactly quick out of the starting gates, but more than made up for it in the final 35 minutes of the contest as the Vikings cruised to a CCIW victory at the Carver Center.

The win was crucial for the Vikings (14-7, 8-4 CCIW) as they secured a spot in the upcoming CCIW tournament. Sitting in third place behind Millikin (17-4, 11-1) and Carroll (14-7, 9-3), Augie still has aspirations of moving up in the seedings in the final two weeks of play.

Balance keyed the Vikings on Saturday against the Firebirds (9-11, 5-6) as 10 of the 12 players on the court scored. Starters Gabbi Loiz and Emily Brenneisen popped for 13 and 11 points, respectively. Off the bench, freshmen Carly Stone scored 12 and Cali Papez tossed in 10.

Carthage’s Lauren Knight scored a game-high 20 points.

With 3:38 left in the opening stanza, former Moline High School standout Kadence Tatum hit two free throws to give the Vikings a 13-12 lead.

After an extended Carthage possession, Stone drilled the first of her four 3-pointers that extended Augie’s lead it never lost. Loiz added two more free throws and former North Scott High School standout Presley Case made a 3-pointer to help Augie end the first with a 21-13 lead.

St. Ambrose 71, Judson 62: In its first game without former coach Krista Van Hauen, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team posted a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Judson at Lee Lohman Arena on Saturday afternoon.

With athletic director Mike Holmes at the helm on senior day, the Fighting Bees got off to a great start and rode an 18-6 lead after the first quarter to the victory.

In a new-look starting bunch, regular starters Jaynee Prestegaard (17 points), Anna Plumer (15) and Abby Wolter (14) did most of the heavy lifting in carrying the 16-8, 12-5 CCAC Bees to the victory. SAU got 17 points out of its four reserves.

Carly Scheblo led Judson (5-19, 4-12 CCAC) with 18 points.