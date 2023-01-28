QC COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

It took until the last game of January, but the Augustana College men’s basketball team finally has its first win streak of the season.

To make it more memorable, that occasion came against rival Illinois Wesleyan as the Vikings logged an 89-80 victory in wire-to-wire fashion at the Carver Center.

The Vikings took a lead with Chase Larsen scoring the first bucket of the game and built that to 7-0 behind a pair of Tyler Knuth free throws and a Matt Hawkins 3-pointer.

While the Titans kept the pressure on, the Vikings never gave up the advantage — and kept it at double digits the entire second half until the final few seconds.

“We just had a terrific first half on both ends of the floor,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, whose club built a 40-25 halftime lead. “We just really dominated defensively; giving up 25 points to those guys is pretty good.”

In addition to being the first time Augie has logged consecutive victories, the Vikings have now won four of six to move to 7-13, 5-6 in the CCIW.

“A win gets us right back into the thick of the tournament race and our guys have done of a good job of persevering and I’m really happy for them," Jessee said.

The loss dropped IWU to 10-9, 5-5 in the league as both clubs are in a logjam of teams fighting for third place behind Wheaton and North Park at 9-2.

Terrific offensive balance led the Vikings as four of five starters reached double-digit scoring and the only one not to get there was Dan Carr, who finished with nine points and 11 rebounds to lead Augie’s 35-30 rebounding edge.

Knuth continued his hot hand, leading Augie with 20 points. Matt Hanushewsky added 17 as both Matt Hawkins and Chase Larsen popped for 14.

Off the bench, Colton Gillingham added six, Anthony Cooper five and Evan Ambrose four.

Augie finished the game hitting 10 of 12 free throws in the final 2:17 before Carr’s exclamation point dunk in the waning seconds.

For the game, the Vikings were 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Lucas Heflen led IWU with a game-high 23 points. Hakim Williams added 17 as both Cody Mitchell and Harrison Wilmsen added 15.

Even when things could have gone sideways, the Vikings kept the truck on the road. Leading 23-14 when Carr went to the bench with his second foul, Augie tightened up the defense and extended the lead.

With the lead at 28-21, Hanushewsky hit a corner triple to again make it a double-digit lead with 4:14 left in the half.

After an IWU free throws, Gillingham and Hanushewsky scored in the paint and with 1:40 left in the half, Cooper drilled a 3-pointer. With :53 left, Gillingham got to the rack again to put the Vikings up 40-22 before Williams got the final field goal of the half for IWU and finished the three-point play as the Vikings led 40-25 at halftime.

As was Augie’s issue in the first meeting in Bloomington, the guests had trouble finding the range on shots. The Titans shot just 31% in the first half from the field (9 of 29) and despite a huge size advantage launched 13 3-pointers, making only two (15.4%).

IWU pulled within 41-31 early in the second half, but the Vikings had the answers – or a few of them, actually. Knuth hit a jumper and Hanushewsky followed with a triple. Then it was Knuth’s turn for another 3-pointer and just like that the lead was back to 49-31.

Every time IWU would cut into the lead, the Vikings would have an answer and didn’t wilt, which pleased Jessee.

“For the first time we stuck together and executed our stuff and continued to get good shots,” Jessee said. “We turned it over nine times in second half, but every time they threw a punch we responded.”

The Vikings will need to do that again on Wednesday when seventh-ranked Wheaton comes to town.

Calumet 79, St. Ambrose 63: Coach Ray Shovlain and his St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees basketball team will be happy to see the calendar flip before their next game. SAU suffered a CCAC setback to hosting Calumet College on Saturday as the Bees finished the month with seven straight losses.

Coming off the bench, Andrew Morrissey and Ignacio Dacunda led the Bees (3-16, 2-13 CCAC) with 21 and 14 points, respectively. Morrissey finished with a team-best nine rebounds with Dacunda grabbing seven as SAU was out-rebounded 41-34.

The Fighting Bees, who beat Calumet 76-64 in Davenport last month, got just 24 points out of a different looking starting five.

Conversely, Calumet (5-12, 5-10 CCAC) had its starters accumulate 58 points, led by Noel Mpie’s 18 and Oshawn Lee’s 17.

SAU scored the first five points of the game and broke from a 10-10 tie with the next eight points, a run capped by Dacunda’s three-point play with 12:15 left in the half. Calumet battled back to take a 38-33 halftime lead. The Crimson Wave never lost the lead in the final 20 minutes, stretching the margin to 15 just inside the 10-minute mark.

South Suburban 108, Black Hawk 68: Defending NJCAA Division II national champ South Suburban proved too much for the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team on Saturday, taking a non-conference victory over the hosting Braves in the Region IV battle.

The loss dropped the Braves to 8-12 on the season, while the Bulldogs improved to 19-3 with their seventh straight victory after a two-game skid.

Women’s basketball

Augustana 75, Illinois Wesleyan 72: Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn was hoping his club would do two things better in his club’s Saturday CCIW rematch with Illinois Wesleyan at the Carver Center.

The Vikings didn’t improve on handling the ball as they turned it over 23 times, but made up for that with much better shooting — 50% from the field — as Augie held on for a 75-72 victory in a key league matchup.

Corey Whitlock hit two clutch free throws with :18.7 left in regulation and Macy Beinborn split tosses just over seven seconds later around an IWU bucket. Augie survived a late turnover and a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer to gain the regular-season split with the Titans.

“I saw a lot of toughness and heart,” Coach Beinborn said of his squad. “They stuck together and just kept competing; they never got down or frustrated as a group. They picked each other up and just played hard.”

The victory moved Augie to 13-7, 7-4 in the league and kept them in a third-place tie with Wheaton. The loss dropped IWU (11-9, 6-5 CCIW) into solo fifth.

“We said before the game that the beautiful thing about our situation is that we are in control of our own destiny,” said Beinborn, reflecting on the upcoming CCIW tournament. “We just gotta win and take care of business and we’ll take care of what we need to do.”

The Vikings finished with four players in double-digit scoring, led by Gabbi Loiz’s 16 points. Fellow starter Beinborn added 13, while reserves Emma Berg and Cali Papez added 12 and 10, respectively. Papez made all five of her shot attempts and Berg was 4 of 7, which included two 3-pointers. Loiz and Presley Case (nine points) shared team rebounding honors with six that helped Augie to a 33-27 board edge.

All-CCIW player Lauren Huber had a monster night for the Titans, finishing with 30 points and nine rebounds. Kate Palmer added 12 points and recorded four of IWU’s 11 steals.

St. Ambrose 88, Calumet 45: The St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team won its fourth straight road game — and third in a row — easily dispatching of winless Calumet College on Saturday in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play in Whiting, Ind.

SAU (15-7, 12-4 CCAC) had four players reach double-digit scoring. Abby Wolter led the Fighting Bees with a team-best 16. Fellow starters Jaynee Prestegaard (who had a team-high 10 rebounds) and Caitlyn Thole added 11 and 10, respectively. Erica Bostwick also added 11 off the bench as SAU reserves contributed 39 points in the victory.

Calumet, playing with only six players, was held to 28.2% shooting (18 of 64) from the field and was out-rebounded by the Bees 41-23.

BHC chalks up easy win: A non-conference game scheduled against South Suburban College ended up in a walkover victory for the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team when South Suburban forfeited the contest.

The victory moved the Lady Braves to 15-9 and they take their 5-0 Arrowhead Conference record into Tuesday’s league battle vs. Highland in the Building 3 Gym.