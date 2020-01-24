Quick action saves life of Hawkeyes manager at practice

The Iowa basketball team has endured more than its share of adversity this season with some of its best players encountering medical issues.
But nothing was quite as scary as what occurred on Jan. 12 when one of the team’s managers collapsed in the middle of practice with his heart stopping for a couple of minutes.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he has dealt with a lot of unique medical situations in nearly four decades as a coach, but never anything quite like this.
“This was a little bit different in the sense that it was really close to home,’’ McCaffery said Friday. “It happened right during practice. Luke Slavens is a guy who everybody loves. He’s an incredibly hard worker. We were just taking a water break after a shooting drill and he collapsed right in front of everybody.’’
Slavens, a sophomore from Minnetonka, Minnesota, who just turned 20 earlier this week, has Brugada Syndrome, a genetic disorder that prompts irregular electrical activity in the heart. He had never had a major problem with it before this incident. It didn’t keep him from participating in football, basketball and golf in high school.
But during a Sunday practice between the Hawkeyes’ home game with Maryland and a road game at Northwestern, he suddenly complained of feeling dizzy. The Iowa players had him sit down and while talking to team trainer Brad Floy, Slavens collapsed, stopped breathing and eventually lost all feeling in his arms.
Floy and others took immediate action and used an external defibrillator to revive Slavens, who was quickly transported to nearby University Hospitals. McCaffery and his wife, Margaret, were among the first people to arrive at the emergency room, but it wasn’t long before pretty much the entire Iowa team was there.
“It was incredibly emotional but we’re so fortunate that it happened where it happened because not only was Brad there but the EMTs were in the building because of a women’s game,’’ McCaffery said.
Slavens was able to watch a Green Bay Packers playoff game on television that night with a half dozen players in his hospital room and two days later he had a defibrillator implanted into his heart.
Less than two weeks later, he is back to his managerial duties with some restrictions.
“He’s back at practice, back at the games,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s just an amazing situation.’’