Quick action saves life of Hawkeyes manager at practice

The Iowa basketball team has endured more than its share of adversity this season with some of its best players encountering medical issues.

But nothing was quite as scary as what occurred on Jan. 12 when one of the team’s managers collapsed in the middle of practice with his heart stopping for a couple of minutes.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he has dealt with a lot of unique medical situations in nearly four decades as a coach, but never anything quite like this.

“This was a little bit different in the sense that it was really close to home,’’ McCaffery said Friday. “It happened right during practice. Luke Slavens is a guy who everybody loves. He’s an incredibly hard worker. We were just taking a water break after a shooting drill and he collapsed right in front of everybody.’’

Slavens, a sophomore from Minnetonka, Minnesota, who just turned 20 earlier this week, has Brugada Syndrome, a genetic disorder that prompts irregular electrical activity in the heart. He had never had a major problem with it before this incident. It didn’t keep him from participating in football, basketball and golf in high school.

