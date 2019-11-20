Quick start, hot shooting key Augie men

Solid shooting propelled the Augustana men's basketball team to a great start in Wednesday's non-conference game against Loras.
Another hot streak offensively midway through the second half sealed the 88-59 victory at the Carver Center.
Throughout the contest, though, the 17th-ranked Vikings relied on a tough defense and plenty of rim protection to stymie anything the Duhawks tried to accomplish on offense.
Scoring on eight of their first nine possessions, the Vikings raced to a 22-2 lead that was never cut to single digits.
“We're really making progress," Augie coach Grey Giovanine said. “That's a team that came in 3-0 and lot of confidence. We just really jumped on them and really focused on the game plan coming out of the gate.
“We made it so tough on them defensively, and that turned into a bunch of transition offense.”
Much of that offense came three at a time, too. The Vikings (3-1) were 9-of-16 on 3s in the game. Pierson Wofford, who finished with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds, added a three-point play.
In that early stretch, transfer Justin Bottorff hit two early triples, fellow transfer Jacob Pauley another and Wofford his first before Lucas Simon added a fast-break bucket after a steal to close the opening 22-2 spree.
The Vikings led 43-21 at halftime and only once in the second half were challenged by a team that knocked them off last year in Dubuque with two free throws with no time on the clock.
The Duhawks (3-1) pulled as close as 55-42 with 11:37 left in regulation, but the Vikings had another answer.
Micah Martin (14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks) started a run with a bucket in the paint. Jack Jelen hits a pair of 3s that were sandwiched around Wofford's three-point play and another Pauley triple to make it 66-42 with 8:48 left.
“We were moving the ball a lot more than normal, so it felt natural,” said Pauley, the former Geneseo prep and Black Hawk College transfer who finished with a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting. “We're three or four games in, playing with each other and we're moving the ball better and getting better looks. When you get better looks, the ball goes in.”
That was not the case for the Duhawks in the first half. They were just 5-of-25 from the field in the first 20 minutes. They finished 19 of 62 (30.6%), but didn't have anyone reach double figures against the tough Viking defense.
“We track the number of shots that we challenge, and we were at 75% tonight,” Giovanine said. “When you're at 60, that's good. That's a team that came in averaging 93 points and we held them to 59.”
Augie was also good on the offensive end to complement that terrific defense.
The Vikings had 23 assists on those 32 field goals, with Jelen and freshman Jack McDonald each dishing out six helpers. Simon (six points, five rebounds, three steals), in his first significant playing time since knee surgery in March, had four assists.
The Vikings, who got 11 points from Jarrett Tribble in the start for the ailing Austin Elledge, also won the battle on the boards 44-30.
“We had a lot of energy; we were ready to play,” Pauley said. “We really embraced the game plan and came out ready to go.”
And that showed.
“They were very purposeful,” said Giovanine of a team that appeared to quickly gain confidence in the early going of the season. “It's one thing to play hard, but it's another thing to compete and implement the game plan. I thought we did a great job of that.”