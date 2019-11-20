Quick start, hot shooting key Augie men

The Vikings led 43-21 at halftime and only once in the second half were challenged by a team that knocked them off last year in Dubuque with two free throws with no time on the clock.

The Duhawks (3-1) pulled as close as 55-42 with 11:37 left in regulation, but the Vikings had another answer.

Micah Martin (14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks) started a run with a bucket in the paint. Jack Jelen hits a pair of 3s that were sandwiched around Wofford's three-point play and another Pauley triple to make it 66-42 with 8:48 left.

“We were moving the ball a lot more than normal, so it felt natural,” said Pauley, the former Geneseo prep and Black Hawk College transfer who finished with a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting. “We're three or four games in, playing with each other and we're moving the ball better and getting better looks. When you get better looks, the ball goes in.”

That was not the case for the Duhawks in the first half. They were just 5-of-25 from the field in the first 20 minutes. They finished 19 of 62 (30.6%), but didn't have anyone reach double figures against the tough Viking defense.