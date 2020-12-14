Ready or not, Cyclones dive into league play

AMES — The Iowa State University men’s basketball team is just three games into its season but the conference portion of its schedule is already beginning.

On Tuesday, Iowa State (1-2) hosts Kansas State (2-4) at 8 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum in the Big 12 Conference opener for both.

“It’s the new reality that we’re all facing,” coach Steve Prohm said. “If you look at the Big East, they’ve jumped into conference play and we have to be ready. Obviously, conference play is huge and we have to be ready to go.”

Kansas State, like Iowa State, is a young team with a lot of new players. Both teams are still trying to find their direction.

“The thing with coach (Bruce) Weber’s team is they’re always going to play extremely hard,” Prohm said. “They’re young and they’re not as experienced as some of his past teams, but they play hard and they’re tough. They’ve gotten better over the last couple of weeks.”

Because of Iowa State’s own youth, Prohm is spending most of his practice time working on getting his team up to the level he wants. The Cyclones still scout and game-plan, but at this point, Prohm believes it is more important to get his own team better, especially coming off a 105-77 loss at Iowa on Friday.