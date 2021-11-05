Ready or not, young Vikings set to start season against ranked team

The Tom Jessee head coaching era begins on Saturday for the Augustana College men’s basketball program and the new coach is both anxious and nervous to see how his young squad opens the campaign.
While there are plenty of question marks about the Vikings — who could play up to four freshmen in Saturday’s opener at 7 p.m. — there isn’t any doubt about the opponent.
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh returns a stable full of talented players and sports a No. 17 NCAA Division III national D3hoops.com ranking ahead of the season opener at the Kolf Center in Oshkosh, Wis.
The Vikings? They have three returning starters. And one of those was still questionable ahead of Friday afternoon’s practice.
“This is a CCIW-quality team that we are playing in November,” said Jessee, the 28-year Augie assistant now in the first chair. “We have to know where we’re at and this is a great first step to see where we are in the development process. We’re excited to get it going.”
Jessee knows it may not be ideal to start the season with a Top-20 foe — and follow it in next Friday’s home opener against No. 16 University of Dubuque. But that is the hand the Vikings have been dealt and he is ready for it.
He will find out soon if his players are ready for the first of eight games scheduled against current Top 20 opponents, six of those in league play against No. 4 Illinois Wesleyan, No. 6 Wheaton and No. 10 Elmhurst.
Augie will have at least a couple of familiar faces on the floor Saturday. Junior Daniel Carr, a returning first-team All-CCIW selection, is expected to be one starter. Jessee said that senior Luke Johnson will probably start at the point guard spot. If he is healthy and recovered from an ankle sprain sustained in the team’s first scrimmage, returning second-team All-CCIW selection Carter Duwa might also get the starting spot that will eventually be his.
Justin Bottorff, Matt Hanushewsky and Nate Ortiz all also return with substantial experience from this spring’s shortened 7-5 season.
Jessee was still trying to figure out the other starters and who fits where on what he said is expected to be a 10- or 11-man rotation.
“We’re still a work in progress,” said Jessee. “We’re looking for that consistency from the guys on a daily basis.”
What can be expected from the Vikings against a Titans bunch picked by coaches to finish second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference are the college debuts of a number of youngsters. Jessee said that freshmen Matt Hawkins (6-foot, guard), Chase Larsen (6-4, forward) and Nick Giliberto (6-5, forward) will see plenty of minutes. Former Ottawa Township High School all-stater Anthony Cooper, a 6-2 guard, could also factor.
More out of necessity, the Vikings’ youngsters will get tested by fire.
“We’re going to be tested all year in our league, so the sooner they get acclimated to what it’s going to take, the better,” said Jessee.
The Vikings, who lead the all-times series 10-3, and Titans have created a nice rivalry in recent years. They have met six times since 2013 with each team winning three meetings. Oshkosh, though, has won the last three.
“I’m hoping to see us compete and play with toughness,” said Jessee of what he wants out of his team in the opener, along with a victory. “When adversity strikes, as it does in every game, I’m dying to see how we respond to it. We’ve been really trying to talk about that and work on that; that’s what I’m looking for — to see if we can play with some toughness, really compete and stay together.”
Fourth-year UW-Oshkosh coach Matt Lewis returns five starters from last year's squad that paced the WIAC in scoring at 80.3 points per game and 3-point shooting (41.8%).
Seniors Eddie Muench, Hunter Plamann, and Eric Peterson along with juniors Levi Borchert and Will Mahoney all return for UW-Oshkosh after starting of the team's seven games a year ago.
Also on the Titans’ roster is freshman Jacob Townsend, a 2021 Pleasant Valley High School graduate who was also recruited by Augie.