Ready or not, young Vikings set to start season against ranked team

The Tom Jessee head coaching era begins on Saturday for the Augustana College men’s basketball program and the new coach is both anxious and nervous to see how his young squad opens the campaign.

While there are plenty of question marks about the Vikings — who could play up to four freshmen in Saturday’s opener at 7 p.m. — there isn’t any doubt about the opponent.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh returns a stable full of talented players and sports a No. 17 NCAA Division III national D3hoops.com ranking ahead of the season opener at the Kolf Center in Oshkosh, Wis.

The Vikings? They have three returning starters. And one of those was still questionable ahead of Friday afternoon’s practice.

“This is a CCIW-quality team that we are playing in November,” said Jessee, the 28-year Augie assistant now in the first chair. “We have to know where we’re at and this is a great first step to see where we are in the development process. We’re excited to get it going.”

Jessee knows it may not be ideal to start the season with a Top-20 foe — and follow it in next Friday’s home opener against No. 16 University of Dubuque. But that is the hand the Vikings have been dealt and he is ready for it.