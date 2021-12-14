Rebounding becomes Hawkeyes' focus

That, Fran McCaffery said, must be a team-wide effort.

“It’s not, okay, the 3s, 4s and 5s have to do a better job, which they do, but it’s the 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s, 5s. Everyone that’s out there has to do a better job rebounding,’’ McCaffery said. “We just have to keep them all in there until we get the ball back. Then we can run.’’

While the recipe for rebounding success remains unchanged – a blend of technique, desire and effort – there are changes within the game that are changing where rebounds can be found.

McCaffery said boxing out may be overrated to a degree in this era because of the number of 3-point shots being attempted in games.

“Now, the ball is bouncing all over the place,’’ McCaffery said. “If you don’t get those long rebounds or those long loose balls and the 50-50 balls, that’s all reflected in your rebounding total. You might have Filip and Keegan blocking out to perfection and the ball bounces over their head and lands at the top of the key and they scoop it up and shoot a 3-pointer.’’

McCaffery said while the objective remains getting a body on an opposing player whenever possible things have evolved.