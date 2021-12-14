Rebounding becomes Hawkeyes' focus

IOWA CITY – For the Iowa basketball team, the ability to rebound from a string of three straight losses starts with rebounding.
It’s something the Hawkeyes have heard a lot about since getting outworked on the boards at Iowa State last Thursday, out-rebounded 50-32 by the Cyclones in ISU’s 73-53 win.
The numbers weren’t any better against taller competition from Illinois and Purdue in the two games preceding the trip to Hilton Coliseum.
The Fighting Illini owned the boards 52-33 in their 87-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena three days after the Boilermakers held a 36-25 advantage in their 77-70 win at Mackey Arena on Dec. 3.
With eight days between games now, the Hawkeyes have had time to concentrate on what has been a major weakness of a team that is off to a 7-3 start.
“Obviously, it’s been addressed,’’ coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday. “It doesn’t take that much to diagnose. You just look at the numbers. They’re right there in front of you. It’s not been good.’’
The reasons for Iowa’s struggles on the glass are multiple, and fixing it will take a collaborative effort as well.
Last season, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jack Nunge were collecting rebounds inside and out.
They’re no longer in Iowa uniforms and replacing that part of their games has proven a challenge.
Senior guard Connor McCaffery doesn’t believe Iowa’s issues are a byproduct of a lack of desire or effort.
“I think a lot of it is people have different things on their mind. … A big focus of ours is transition, obviously, so the guards want to push it down the court,’’ he said.
“So, the guards are getting out a little earlier because in the past we had (Wieskamp), we had Luka, we had Jack and they didn’t have to worry about it because those other guys would get the rebound.’’
While the Hawkeyes still want to benefit from a healthy transition-based attack, Connor McCaffery said guards may have to hold up just a bit.
“They need to be back in there with us battling,’’ he said.
Forwards Keegan Murray and Filip Rebraca have led Iowa on the boards through 10 games. Murray averages 7.9 per game while Rebraca grabs and average of 6.2 rebounds.
“Coach has mentioned that we need to get the ball first before we run,’’ Rebraca said. “We understand that we want to play fast, but that starts with rebounding. If we don’t get the ball, we don’t get to run. This has been a focus. We need to get it to run fast, the way we want.’’
That, Fran McCaffery said, must be a team-wide effort.
“It’s not, okay, the 3s, 4s and 5s have to do a better job, which they do, but it’s the 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s, 5s. Everyone that’s out there has to do a better job rebounding,’’ McCaffery said. “We just have to keep them all in there until we get the ball back. Then we can run.’’
While the recipe for rebounding success remains unchanged – a blend of technique, desire and effort – there are changes within the game that are changing where rebounds can be found.
McCaffery said boxing out may be overrated to a degree in this era because of the number of 3-point shots being attempted in games.
“Now, the ball is bouncing all over the place,’’ McCaffery said. “If you don’t get those long rebounds or those long loose balls and the 50-50 balls, that’s all reflected in your rebounding total. You might have Filip and Keegan blocking out to perfection and the ball bounces over their head and lands at the top of the key and they scoop it up and shoot a 3-pointer.’’
McCaffery said while the objective remains getting a body on an opposing player whenever possible things have evolved.
“At some point you’ve got to pursue the basketball,’’ he said. “The whole idea that I’m going to box out and keep you on my back the entire possession, no. It’s I’m going to get you there and then I’m going to go get the ball. That’s what has to be done.’’
That will be an emphasis when Iowa takes the court for its 8 p.m. game Saturday against Utah State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Rebounding is an area where Connor McCaffery expects the Hawkeyes to show growth.
“It’s been a focus the past few days in practice and it’s something we are going to take on as a challenge for every game moving forward,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a huge focus for us as it should be.’’
It’s a part of the game he enjoys and hopes his teammates appreciate as well.
“That’s some of the dirty work, getting in there and mixing it up,’ Connor McCaffery said. “There’s a toughness factor to it, a grit and a fight that comes with it.’’