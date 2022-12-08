Rebraca, fast-starting Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca left no doubt.

With scoring and rebounding leader Kris Murray watching from the bench with his left foot in a walking boot, Rebraca picked up the slack and never looked back Thursday in leading the Iowa basketball team past 20th-ranked Iowa State, 75-56.

“I think we remembered what happened last year and we wanted to come out and show what we are about," Rebraca said.

The senior from Serbia helped the Hawkeyes avenge last season’s 20-point loss at ISU but that was not his sole motivation.

He wanted the chance to help coach Fran McCaffery celebrate the 500th win of his career, something Iowa players did as a group at midcourt following the victory.

And, he wanted a chance to show what he is capable of when he puts a complete game together.

“I think he missed a couple of shots (Tuesday) night that he normally makes and that bothered him a bit," McCaffery said. “He was ready."

Rebraca finished with a season-high 22 points to lead a group of four Hawkeyes in double figures.

He also led Iowa with 11 rebounds and three blocks and shared the team lead with four assists.

“He did a great job of finishing plays, getting stops, finishing plays on the glass," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He was all over the offensive glass."

It was the type of effort the Hawkeyes will need as Murray works his way back from what McCaffery labeled a "lower body injury."

McCaffery said Murray will be out for an undetermined period of time, saying he will not be available for Sunday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes set a tone on defense in defeating Iowa State, limiting the Cyclones to 32.3% shooting in the first half and it didn’t take a detective to determine how the Hawkeyes quickly seized control.

Rebraca’s fingerprints were all over Iowa’s fast start.

He scored two of the Hawkeyes’ first four field goals and dished the ball off to Tony Perkins for the other two, allowing Iowa to open a 10-0 margin just over three minutes into the game.

“We wanted to start fast, get off to the type of start we are capable of," Rebraca said.

The Cyclones, missing their first six shots from the field, fell behind 15-0 before Tamin Lipsey put Iowa State on the board with 14 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first half.

Otzelberger had already used a timeout by then, attempting to calm his team down.

"Iowa does a great job moving the ball, playing with great pace,'' he said. "We talked about expecting tough moments that you just have to play through, just reminded them of that.''

Iowa’s lead ballooned to 24-4 on a basketball by Rebraca four minutes later, a margin which reached 39-16 on a 3-pointer by Patrick McCaffery 3 minutes before halftime.

“I feel like we have a very special group, very competitive, and they were not pleased with how we played the other night and they took responsibility for it," said coach McCaffery, sporting dry clothes in his postgame news conference after being doused with water when he entered the Iowa locker room following the game.

The Hawkeye lead grew as large as 29 points less than five minutes into the second half, a margin Iowa continued to maintain following a 3-point basket by Payton Sandfort just before the midpoint of the final half.

Iowa (7-2) shot 50% for the game and knocked down 12-of-23 shots from 3-point range to maintain control of the game.

The lack of defensive intensity in the Cyclones’ first road game of the season bothered Otzelberger.

“We’ve got to be who we can be if we’re going to have success and that is being a tough, physical defensive team and that’s not who we were tonight," Otzelberger said. “We’ve got a lot of road games remaining and we need to learn from this one."

Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones (7-2) with a 12-point effort of the bench while Robert Jones contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery complemented Rebraca’s game with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Perkins finished with 10, including six in the game’s opening minutes.