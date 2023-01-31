Rebraca, Sandfort wear out Wildcats

IOWA ITEMS

Remembering Street: Tuesday was Chris Street Remembrance Night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the jersey of the Hawkeye killed in an automobile accident 30 years ago this month was draped over a chair on Iowa bench.

Street's parents, Mike and Patty, and sisters Sarah and Betsy talked about their son's life and legacy prior to the Iowa-Northwestern game.

"We've been blessed for the past 30 years that he has not been forgotten,'' Patty Street said. "That is very comforting.''

Mike Street said the family appreciated the work of producer Matt Engel on a documentary the Big Ten Network released earlier this month.

"He took it to heart and did a fantastic job on it. We've seen it a hundred times and it keeps bringing back memories and emotions,'' Mike Street said.

Murray named: Iowa forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, a list of players considered to be front runners for award presented to the college basketball player of the year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The Hawkeye junior entered Tuesday's game with Northwestern averaging a team-leading 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Murray is one of 11 players nationally who has recorded four or more performances of 30 points or more this season.

Up next: Illinois at Iowa, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.