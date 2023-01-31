Rebraca, Sandfort wear out Wildcats

IOWA CITY – When it mattered most, a little thunder and lightning helped the Iowa basketball team storm past Northwestern on Tuesday.
Filip Rebraca thundered his way to the basket and Payton Sandfort provided the lightning, striking in critical moments to lead the Hawkeyes to an 86-70 Big Ten victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We know each other’s games and play off of each other really well,’’ Rebraca said.
Wildcats coach Chris Collins was in no position to dispute that.
“Sandfort played great, the threes he hit and the passes he made, they all seemed to make a difference,’’ Collins said. “… And Rebraca, he’s been good all year and they do a good job of feeding him.’’
Rebraca and Sandfort combined for 17 straight points for the Hawkeyes as Iowa seized control of what had been a three-point game.
Sandfort connected on one of his five 3-point baskets to extend a 62-59 Iowa lead with 7 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in what had been a back-and-forth game which saw eight lead changes and seven ties.
Rebraca took over from the there.
The Hawkeye senior scored Iowa’s next eight points, including take a feed from Sandfort for a dunk which left Iowa in front 69-61 with 5:49 to go and prompted a quick Northwestern timeout.
Iowa continued to feed its 6-foot-9 beast and he responded.
When Rebraca took a feed from Kris Murray to drive the middle of the lane for points with 4:31 to play, the Hawkeye lead had grown to 73-63.
Sandfort then wore the Wildcats out.
He was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer with 3:36 remaining, prompting a timeout and a protest from Northwestern coach Chris Collins that led to a technical.
Three free throws later, Iowa was up 79-65 and on its way for a share of third place in the Big Ten standings, one-half game behind Northwestern and Rutgers teams the Hawkeyes have beaten this week.
“They have such a prolific offense, so many guys who can score,’’ said Collins, whose team was playing for the fourth time in eight days. “It was back and forth there for a while, I felt like three down we were in a good spot. But, they made more plays than we did down the stretch.’’
Rebraca and Sandfort each scored 20 points to lead a group of five Hawkeyes in double figures.
Murray added 16, Tony Perkins had 12 and Connor McCaffery added 11 on a night when Iowa shot 55.8 percent from the field against a defense which had been limiting opponents to 39.3-percent shooting.
“We’ve played a couple of really good defensive teams here the last few games and we’ve shown what we can do,’’ Sandfort said. “We’re moving the ball, sharing it.’’
A 3-point field goal by Sandfort with three seconds remaining in the first half sent the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 39-39 at the break.
“That gave us some momentum,’’ Sandfort said.
The Hawkeyes closed the half on a 13-4 run, answering a surge by the Wildcats which left Northwestern in control 35-26 when Chase Audige rattled a 3-pointer through with 3:21 remaining in the half.
The acrobatics of Audige, a William & Mary transfer who scored nine of his 15 points in the first half, and an offensive spark off the bench from Nick Martinelli allowed the Wildcats to counter Iowa’s 58.3 percent shooting in the first half.
Martinelli, a 6-foot-7 freshman who had scored just 13 points in six games this season for Northwestern, matched Audige’s first-half effort with nine points.
Seven came during the first 10 minutes of the game, allowing the Wildcats to open a 20-15 margin before the Hawkeyes strung together seven straight points to take a 25-22 lead on a 3-pointer by Sandfort with 8:01 to go in the half.
Northwestern countered with a 13-1 run, cutting into the lead when coach Fran McCaffery was whistled for a technical after Murray was whistled for an offensive foul with 5:47 remaining.
The Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) had pushed ahead 28-25 on a pair of Boo Buie free throws and a basket by Audige before Murray was tagged with the foul that brought McCaffery onto the court.
Buie, who finished with a team-high 20 points, knocked down both free throws following the technical, extending a lead that Murray helped erase with a pair of 3-point baskets in the final 3:15 of the half.
Northwestern forced Iowa (14-8, 6-5) into 13 turnovers, including eight in the first half.
“We over-dribbled, something you usually don’t want to do, after halftime to counter the way they were switching on defense.''