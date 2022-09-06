Recruiting at core of Underwood's success

The Brad Underwood basketball experiment has well exceeded expectations.

Underwood, hired in March 2017, led Illinois to the 2022 Big Ten championship with a 15-5 Big Ten record and earned the school's first regular season conference title in 17 years. Illinois went 23-10 overall as Underwood recorded his third straight 20-plus win season, the Illini's first such stretch since 2009-11. The Illini have also finished in the Top 25 for three straight seasons, the program's longest streak since 2000-06.

And what has led to this success for Underwood? His ability to assemble a great staff who can recruit with the nation's elite programs.

The magical run started with Orlando Antigua, Jamall Walker, and Ron (Chin) Coleman, who landed two first-team All-Americans in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The three of them moved on, but Underwood took his time and hired another stellar staff.

Former Illinois guard Chester Frazier, Tim Anderson and Geoff Alexander are on the bench now. College Basketball Report listed Anderson as the nation's 16th best recruiter in the country, including head coaches.

Underwood was named last week as the country's 14th best recruiter as a head coach by The Field of 68. Silver Waves Media recognized Frazier as one of the top 50 assistant coaches in college basketball at age 36.

Since 2017, Illinois' recruiting classes have ranked second, fifth, 10th, third, fourth and third in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.

Sunday Illinois picked up a major recruit in Amani Hansberry, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound center/forward from Baltimore. Hansberry was named to the first-team EYBL this past summer. He played for Team Durant and averaged 16.1 ppg, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

He is also a consensus top 50 recruit and rising.

"Illinois has ‘it’ — they develop their players, they had two first-team All-Americans, and they really made me feel important. All of the schools that recruited me did a great job, but Illinois is special," Hansberry said. "I watched them practice, they got after it, and everyone was involved. When it was over, they showed love to each other."

The success in recruiting has led to more wins for Illinois. They are now looked at nationally again, but the next step is advancing in the NCAA Tournament. Underwood constructed this year's roster to look like a title contender.