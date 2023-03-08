Paige Robinson, an Illinois State guard, was presented the Jacki Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Trophy on Wednesday at an awards banquet held at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Events Center.

The conference announced all of its postseason award winners at the first-ever banquet held in conjunction with Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley's postseason women's basketball tournament that begins Thursday in Moline.

"We're committed to being a part of the Quad-Cities community,'' conference commissioner Jeff Jackson said, referencing community services projects teams took part in during a preseason media day. "We don't want to just show up in a community and play games.''

A graduate transfer from Drury, Robinson was recognized after finishing second in the league in scoring at 18.8 points per game, fifth in 3-point field goal percentage and ninth in free-throw percentage.

She was joined on the first-team all-conference team by Madison Bartley and Destiny Wells of Belmont, Maggie Bair of Drake, Katelyn Young of Murray State and Grace Boffeli of Northern Iowa.

"The talent in the Valley this year has been incredible,'' said Boffeli, a sophomore from North Scott who averaged 16.4 points and league-high 9.35 rebounds per game in conference games. "It's made us all better and it's going to be a great tournament.''

In addition to being named the player of the year in the conference, Robinson was selected as the newcomer of the year.

Drake's Anna Miller was named both the defensive player of the year and the sixth player of the year.

UNI's Maya McDermott was selected as the league's most improved player, Missouri State's Jada Masogayo was chosen as the freshman of the year and Kristen Gillespie was named coach of the year after leading Illinois State to a share of the conference regular-season title with Belmont.