Returners lead Illini to exhibition win

CHAMPAIGN — On a night when the Illini took the court for their season-opening exhibition with three starters who weren't on the team last year, it was a pair of returners who shown the brightest.

Junior Coleman Hawkins and Sophomore RJ Melendez each scored 15 points as Illinois used a big second half to pull away from Quincy in an 87-52 victory at the State Farm Center.

Hawkins also 12 rebounds, four on the offensive glass, on a night when 10 Illini players scored points.

Freshman Skyy Clark began his college career with 11 points and Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr had 12. Baylor transfers Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja combined for 14 points, with Mayer getting his first Illinois start.

Freshmen Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris also played double-digit minutes for the new-look Illini. Freshmen scored Illinois' final 14 points of the game.

Zion Richardson led Quincy, which trailed just 34-24 at halftime, with 15 points.

The Illini defense forced 25 turnovers on the night and held Quincy to 31.4% shooting from the field.

Illinois gets its regular season underway Nov. 7 against Eastern Illinois.