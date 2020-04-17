Riley Till is transferring to Cal Poly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Iowa basketball player Riley Till will finish his college basketball career at Cal Poly, a Division I school in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Till made the announcement Friday on social media, adding "Thanks Hawkeye Nation for all the love and support. Cali here we come."

Till arrived at Iowa from Dubuque Wahlert as a walk-on in 2016 and redshirted his first season. He was put on scholarship this past season and played in 19 games, averaging 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Early in the season, the 6-foot-7 forward played just under eight minutes in an 85-59 non-conference victory over Cal Poly, collecting 1 point and 2 rebounds.

"Riley is an athletic, versatile post that brings leadership, toughness, and a winning mentality coming from the University of Iowa," Cal Poly coach John Smith wrote on Twitter.

The Mustangs were 7-23 last season, 4-12 in the Big West Conference.

Over the course of his Iowa career, Till played in 43 games, totaling 36 points and 24 rebounds. His career high of 10 points came in a game against Savannah State early in the 2018-19 season.