Rock Island grad Chrislyn Carr drives Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa — When Chrislyn Carr took over as the starting point guard at Texas Tech last season, she was never truly a prototypical point guard.
Carr, a Rock Island graduate, was more of the one counted upon to score points first.
That has changed this season. These days, Carr is the true point guard who just happens to be the team's second-leading scorer.
"After the season last year, coach (Marlene Stollings) told me I needed to get better at reading the offense," Carr said. "That's something that I enjoy and my passing is better now. In all, I just want to do whatever I have to do to help the team win."
Carr showed that in Sunday's 77-74 win over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.
Carr finished with 14 points but it was the other stuff that she did that helped the Red Raiders (16-9, 5-9 Big 12). The 5-foot-5 sophomore had eight rebounds, nine assists, five steals and five other forced turnovers.
Stollings is glad she doesn't have to put the scoring load Carr's shoulders.
"What we have been able to do is put more talent around her," Stollings said. "We needed to get her to a place where she didn't have to have so many high volume games and take so many volume shots. As a result of that, we are seeing the totality of her game.
"She was tremendous last year. Being the conference freshman of the the year is tough, but we wanted to get her this year to not put so much pressure on her to score the ball as much as we asked for her to do last year."
But when it does come time to putting the game on her back, Carr can still do that. Carr made three free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the game to seal the win.
"No question, this was the biggest win for us since I have been here (at Texas Tech)," Carr said. "Not only beating Iowa State but beating them on their court, where they don't lose a lot."
And they did it without veteran guard Sydney Goodson, who was out of the lineup. Goodson is the team's third-leading rebounder.
"Nine assists? Really," she said when told about her stats. "That's pretty good, but I would say the rebounds was the most exciting thing. I knew I had to step up with Sidney out. I needed to step up."
Carr said that is the key about this Texas Tech team. She said the difference between her freshman and sophomore seasons is the fight and will to win.
"Last season I can't count how many games we lost in the fourth quarter when we had a lead or a chance to win," she said. "We are way better at that. Iowa State kept coming back at us all day but we never backed down.
"We just kept making big shots to keep the lead and keep them from ever getting ahead of us. We are playing as a team. There were times last year when I felt like I had to take the shots. Now, I am confident throwing the ball to anyone."
A season ago, Carr averaged 18.1 field goal attempts per game, 8.4 3-point tries and 18.3 points per game.
This season, she averages 11.3 shot attempts and just 5.3 shot attempts from beyond the arc. Her points per game have dropped to 13.5 points per game but he assist numbers have risen and her 3-point percentage is better.
"I don't mind it at all," Carr said. "I knew this was coming and I look at the results for our team. Last year we hoped to win games, now we are playing right with the best teams in the league and we think we can get into the NCAA Tournament."
To that, the Red Raiders went nose-to-nose with second-ranked Baylor and they turned a 30-point loss to Iowa State on Jan. 3 into Sunday's road win.
"We just take it a game at a time and keep playing with confidence," Carr said.
That confidence for Carr came in the game's closing seconds.
Following a pair of free throws by the Cyclones' Ashley Joens tied the game, Carr rushed the ball into the front court and launched a 3 where she was hit on the arm for a foul with 1.2 seconds left.
After an official's timeout to review how much time was on the clock, Carr, who had missed three of four free throws earlier in the game, swished all three.
"People may have thought there was no foul but she did foul me," Carr said. "I leaned in the way I have been taught by the coaches to get the contact. It helped to have the review because I just relaxed and told myself I was making those free throws.
"It was the same as I missed some drives to the basket (Sunday) but that isn't going to stop me the next time. In the next game, those shots will go in or I will get the foul called."