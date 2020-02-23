Rock Island grad Chrislyn Carr drives Texas Tech

"She was tremendous last year. Being the conference freshman of the the year is tough, but we wanted to get her this year to not put so much pressure on her to score the ball as much as we asked for her to do last year."

But when it does come time to putting the game on her back, Carr can still do that. Carr made three free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the game to seal the win.

"No question, this was the biggest win for us since I have been here (at Texas Tech)," Carr said. "Not only beating Iowa State but beating them on their court, where they don't lose a lot."

And they did it without veteran guard Sydney Goodson, who was out of the lineup. Goodson is the team's third-leading rebounder.

"Nine assists? Really," she said when told about her stats. "That's pretty good, but I would say the rebounds was the most exciting thing. I knew I had to step up with Sidney out. I needed to step up."

Carr said that is the key about this Texas Tech team. She said the difference between her freshman and sophomore seasons is the fight and will to win.