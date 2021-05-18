Rocky alum Carr leaves Baylor for Syracuse

Chrislyn Carr is on the move again.

Less than six months after leaving Texas Tech for Baylor, Carr has announced her commitment to join the women’s basketball program at Syracuse.

The 5-foot-5 guard from Davenport who completed her high school basketball career at Rock Island concluded a Tweet announcing her move by writing, “#Last Stop.’’

In her latest move, Carr will be joining an Atlantic Coast Conference program that is in makeover mode.

She is the sixth player to announce plans to transfer for the upcoming season to Syracuse, which had no shortage of roster openings.

The Orange had 12 players leave the program following the conclusion of a 15-9 season which ended with a second-round loss to Connecticut in the NCAA tourney after a fourth-place finish in the ACC.

Carr’s decision to join the Syracuse program comes after she left a program for the second time within the past year following a coaching change.

She began her college career at Texas Tech, earning Big 12 freshman of the year honors in 2019 while leading the nation’s freshmen with a scoring average of 18 points per game.