Rocky alum Carr prepares for one final move

Well-traveled Chrislyn Carr is searching for one last stop in her college basketball career.

Carr announced Wednesday on social media that she plans to pursue graduate transfer opportunities after spending the past season at Syracuse where she started all 29 games at point guard and was second on the team with an average of 14.2 points per game.

“I will always be proud to have received a degree from Syracuse University, but I believe it is in my best interest to explore other opportunities that may present themselves,’’ Carr wrote.

“All that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer seeking the best avenue for me and my family as I continue to chase my dreams in my final year of eligibility.’’

The decision will likely lead Carr to be part of her fourth college program in three seasons with stops at Texas Tech and Baylor preceding a move to Syracuse following the 2020-21 season.

With the Orange, Carr has been part of a program in transition.

Quentin Hillsman resigned last August following 15 seasons. Assistant Vonn Read served as the program’s interim coach the past season and earlier this month, Syracuse announced that it was starting a search for a new head coach.

In addition to thanking Syracuse for welcoming her and supporting her during the past season, Carr alluded to the situation in announcing her decision.

“This year brought unexpected changes, but I moved forward with my commitment to the university,’’ Carr wrote. “I want to thank God for continuously giving me the ability and the opportunity to play at the high level. He has stayed by my side through every adversity I have faced. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for pushing me and supporting me along this journey.’’

A Rock Island graduate from Davenport, Carr earned Big 12 freshman of the year honors while at Texas Tech in 2019 when her scoring average of 18 points per game led the nation’s freshmen.

Carr earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore while starting 28 games and averaging 13.9 points per game for Texas Tech, where a coaching change preceded her junior season.

She played in five games for the Lady Raiders as a junior, averaging 9.6 points, before a midseason transfer to Baylor.

She did not appear in any games for Baylor and announced last May plans to join a group of five other players in transferring to Syracuse.

Carr led the Orange with a 44-percent touch from the field and was the team’s top shooter from 3-point range at 37.2 percent during the recently-completed season.

The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for an 11-18 team that finished 4-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

