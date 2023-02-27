The best part of any game for Jordan Rice is watching his teammates succeed.

In his role as the starting point guard for Illinois-Springfield, the sophomore from Rock Island is helping his teammates thrive during a late-season run.

Rice has helped orchestrate an offensive attack which has led the Prairie Stars to victories in seven of their last eight games, earning the second seed for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships which begin Thursday.

“Everybody on our team has bought in. Everybody plays for each other. That’s been a major factor in how we’ve been playing lately,’’ Rice said.

The 5-foot-9 guard has been in the middle of it all as a second-year starter for the NCAA Division II team that begins postseason play with a 19-9 record.

Rice currently averages 9.6 points and 3.71 assists per game and is second in the conference with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.54, collecting 105 assists and turning the ball over 41 times while averaging a team-leading 32.1 minutes per game.

“I still think I could definitely work a little harder and turn the ball over a little less. That’s something I’m working on every day.’’

Rice arrived at Illinois-Springfield ready to work.

He said he didn’t expect to start as a freshman at the college level, but ended up in the lineup for 21 of the 28 games the Prairie Stars played a year ago.

Rice averaged 5.1 points and 2.07 assists per game last season, learning with each of the team-leading 58 assists he dished out.

“One of the only things racing through my mind my freshman season was that I was here, now I have to show why I’m here,’’ Rice said. “I started out playing not to make mistakes, but now I understand that I’m here to play basketball, help our team be good.’’

Rice said his experience at Rock Island on Thom Sigel-coached teams prepared him well for the collegiate game.

“Coach Sigel had a number of plays that he would call out and you would be expected to know them. Here, we have even more plays and the expectations are the same,’’ Rice said. “I learned the importance of learning and remembering the plays at Rocky and that has definitely helped me step in and play here.’’

He spent last season adjusting to the pace of the game at the college level as well as the added possessions that give him more opportunities.

“A big part of my job is to find guys who are open and create for other people,’’ Rice said. “When you’re getting that assist, you know you’re doing your job.’’

This season, that job involves becoming more of a vocal leader.

“I feel like I’m talking a lot more on the court now. As a point guard, you control the pace of the game and work to bring the energy up. I’ve always done that, but last year I let the older guys on the team be more vocal,’’ Rice said.

“I didn’t feel like that was my role at the time. I came in as a freshman expecting to play behind the seniors and they were the vocal leaders. Now with the experience I have I feel like I’m the head of the snake and it’s my job to control things and speak up. I’m more comfortable doing that.’’

The Prairie Stars open postseason play with a game against Southwest Baptist, a team Illinois-Springfield has defeated twice this season by a combined three points.

That includes a 79-78 road win on Saturday that extended the team’s current win streak to five games.

Rice finished with 13 points and six assists in the final tune-up for the eight-team tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

“We know they’ll come out and play hard. They have both times we have played them this season and we just need to stick together and play our game,’’ Rice said.

In a season which began with an 83-77 exhibition win at Northern Illinois, that hasn’t been an issue lately.

“We started the season strong but went through a little dip in the middle we had to work through,’’ said Rice, referencing a 3-5 stretch that preceded the team’s current 7-1 run.

“We talked. We pulled together and this team, it has heart. We don’t go into games with negative thoughts. We all have each other’s backs and constantly lift each other up. That is going to get us through any challenges we face.’’