Brea Beal and Chrislyn Carr have shared a lot of memories on the basketball court.

From youth leagues to memorable moments as part of the team at Rock Island High School to being part of the recently-completed NCAA tournament as college seniors, they’ve enjoyed it all.

Monday, both hope to begin a new chapters in their respective basketball careers.

When the WNBA holds its annual draft Monday night in New York City, Beal and Carr are among players with hopes of taking their game to the next level.

Both announced last week that they would forego the additional year of eligibility each had available to them and begin professional careers.

Beal earned all-American honors and was regarded as one of the top defenders in the country during her career at South Carolina.

Carr thrived this past season at Louisville, where she led the Atlantic Coast Conference in three-point shooting.

Both led their teams on NCAA tourney runs that ended with losses to Iowa, Carr and the Cardinals in an Elite Eight match-up in Seattle and Beal and the Gamecocks in a Final Four semifinal in Dallas.

In making her announcement, Beal thanked coaches and teammates for their support.

“My time as a Gamecock has been an incredible journey and I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from the Fams,’’ she wrote, singling out her coaches, teammates and family.

Carr thanked Louisville fans for welcoming her to the program when she transferred from Syracuse a year ago. She also expressed gratitude for Cardinals’ coaches, teammates and her parents.

“Playing in the WNBA has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl when I first picked up a basketball and fell in love with the little orange ball,’’ Carr wrote in making her announcement, concluding that she “can’t wait to see the new opportunities ahead of me.’’

Both appreciate where they began.

In the locker room at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Carr talked about the journey that she shared with Beal throughout their basketball careers.

Beal echoed many of the same thoughts a week later in the locker room at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Brea’s been my best friend since second grade,’’ Carr said. “To watch her game develop, she’s done amazing things. She was always a good player, even back in second grade long before we were on the court at Rocky.’’

Beal calls Carr “a close friend’’ and said the two helped each other develop their skills.

“It was good growing up around another good player like that,’’ Beal said. “We were always playing, helping each other grow our passion for the game.’’

Carr, who transferred to Rock Island from Davenport West prior to her junior season, said her experiences at Rock Island prepared her well for college where she was named the Big 12 freshman of the year following her first year at Texas Tech.

“Playing at Rock Island taught me the right way to play the game, the fundamentals and that put me in a great place heading into college,’’ Carr said.

“I’m thankful for what I learned there and I’m thankful for the chance to grow up playing with Brea. I’m so happy for the career she’s had and I’ve ended up in a great place that has prepared me well for the future.’’

Beal said the coaching she received at Rock Island and the competition she faced in high school helped position her for success in the Southeastern Conference.

“We expected a lot out of each other and it was a good place to learn the game,’’ Beal said. “The coaches there did a good job teaching us how the game should be played.’’

Beal is one of four South Carolina players who are among 15 college players who have been invited to attend Monday’s draft in person, a group that includes Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares.

Soares, Beal and Joens are considered to be first-round prospects for the three-round, 36-player draft, while Iowa center Monika Czinano appears positioned as a possible second-round choice and Carr is considered a third-round selection.

The WNBA draft is televised by ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. from Spring Studios in New York City.