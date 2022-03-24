Rocky's Beal at the core of Gamecocks' defense

When opponents struggle to score against the top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team, it’s partially a byproduct of the Gamecocks’ Brea-fense.

Brea Beal, a South Carolina junior from Rock Island, continues to set a strong defensive tone for a team preparing to face North Carolina on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks reached that point by limiting Howard to 21 points and Miami (Fla.) to 33 in the opening two rounds of NCAA play, the fewest points one team has ever allowed through its first two games in the postseason tournament.

The effort has been commonplace for South Carolina during its 31-2 season, a year during which defense and dominant rebounding performances have gone hand in hand.

Taking on a schedule that included 11 nationally ranked opponents including eight in the top 15 at the time they met the Gamecocks, South Carolina has limited opponents to a nation-low 32.2% shooting.

The Gamecocks are third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 50.2 points per game and, led by 2.58 per game from national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston, pace the country with an average of 7.8 blocks per game.

"We’re doing a good job of working together on defense. That’s where it starts," Beal said. "We have to play a team game on both ends of the floor."

Beal, who averages 4.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, has played a major role in making that happen.

"I feel like I’ve become more mature from a basketball standpoint. I’m mentally stronger, ready to go all the time," Beal said, explaining her evolution as a defender.

"I feel like it is a mixture of experience and gaining an understanding of what I can do best to help our team. Now, I’m watching tape and understanding what I need to do and then I go out and do it. I find ways to get the job done."

A starter in 96 of the 97 games she has played for South Carolina over the past three seasons, the 6-foot-1 guard has been relentless on the defensive end of the court.

Typically assigned to deal with an opponent’s toughest scorer, Beal has allowed her primary defensive assignment to reach her scoring average just eight times in 33 games this season.

She has held her guard at least 40% below her season average on 14 occasions and on average over the course of the season, Beal’s primary defensive assignment has been held 4.6 points below her season scoring average.

"I’ve grown to the mental state of mind where it has just become the way I play," Beal said. "I don’t think about who I’m guarding. I just guard."

Beal limited UConn’s Christyn Williams to 10 points, Maryland’s Chloe Bibby to two points and Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard to nine points in games this season.

She has also displayed more leadership in her third season in the program, helping younger players on the South Carolina roster to buy into the defensive philosophy that Beal has embraced.

"I’ve tried to help them see and understand that playing good defense is what it takes for us to be as good of a team as we can be," Beal said.

"I’ve been here three seasons now and the expectations are that I help pass what I’ve learned on to the younger players. I’m helping lead that way, and it’s something I enjoy doing."

South Carolina hasn’t played a game against North Carolina since a Sweet 16 match-up in 2015, but the teams are not strangers.

The Gamecocks took part in a scrimmage against the Tar Heels prior to the start of the season, bringing at least a little familiarity to the court in Friday’s 6 p.m. opener at Greensboro, N.C.

"I remember them being a good strong team, a physical team, and we’ll need to be ready for that," Beal said. "We’re a totally different team now than we were then. We had a lot of younger players trying to figure things out then."

With success against North Carolina, the only thing separating South Carolina from a spot in the Final Four in Minneapolis would be the winner of Friday’s Iowa State-Creighton game.

The Gamecocks reached the Final Four a year ago in San Antonio, but were denied a spot in the national title game by Stanford, 66-65.

Taking that next step remains a long-term focus and provides plenty of motivation as South Carolina works its way through this year’s tourney.

"Past experience helps, especially understanding physically what it takes to succeed at this level," Beal said. "It teaches you how you have to take care of your body, get the rest you need, those types of things.

"We talk about this being the third chapter of the season, and we all want to be in a position to make the ending be as good as it can be."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.