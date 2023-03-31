DALLAS — Brea Beal has left it all on the floor throughout her women’s basketball career for South Carolina.

The senior guard from Rock Island plans to do the same this weekend at the Final Four as the Gamecocks look to add to the 42-game win streak they carry into Friday’s 8:30 p.m. game against Iowa at the American Airlines Center.

“I can’t think of a better place to be right now,” Beal said Thursday. “You work with your teammates all year to put yourself to be in this position at the end of the season and here we are.”

And here is Beal, playing some of the best basketball of her career.

She was a defensive force while helping lead South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA championship, holding her primary guard 6.9 points below her average over the course of the season.

Her work led Beal to being selected as a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, an award won Wednesday by teammate Aliyah Boston, and earned her a spot on the all-defensive team in the Southeastern Conference.

Matching a team objective, while continuing to be regarded as one of the top defenders in the nation, Beal has worked to put more complete games together.

“I feel like my overall game has taken a good step forward this season,” Beal said. “It’s what I set out to do and I’m accomplishing it.”

Beal, a two-time Gatorade Ms. Illinois Basketball winner, has demonstrated that in recent games.

While she averages 6.5 points per game this season, she has averaged nine points during the Gamecocks’ seven games in the SEC and NCAA tourneys this season.

That includes scoring 10 and a season-high 16 points in South Carolina’s regional semifinal and final victories over UCLA and Maryland.

“I’m feeling good about where things are at right now,” Beal said. “My game overall, it’s been what I want it to be.”

The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to be among the Gamecock players whose task against the Hawkeyes will include trying to guard national player of the year Caitlin Clark.

“She’s a great player and you don’t stop great players, you do what you can to make them work for their shots, make things difficult for them,” Beal said. “We can’t let her go do what she wants to do. We have to make it tough for her.”

That responsibility will likely be on several South Carolina players.

“I would think we’ll likely use several players on her,” Beal said.

Beal compares Iowa’s style to what it saw from Maryland twice this season and to the way Tennessee approaches things on the offensive end of the court.

“They like to push the pace and we’re fine with that,” Beal said. “We can get out and run a bit, too.”

Mostly, she said the Gamecocks will try to be themselves when they take the court against the Hawkeyes.

“We’ll rely on our abilities to defend and rely on our abilities to play a good team game,” Beal said. “We know they have one of the better offenses out there and we will need to be at our best as well.”

Understanding that has helped Beal and the Gamecocks put together their run of 42 consecutive victories, including a 36-0 record this season.

“We experienced last year what it takes to win a Final Four and going back to the SEC title game a few weeks before that, we learned what can happen when you aren’t prepared to be at your best, when you take things for granted,” Beal said.

“Those lessons have helped this year. They’ve helped us work to become the best team we can become, and we have forgotten the result when you don’t bring your best.”

In preparing for the Hawkeyes, Beal is preparing for one of the first programs to offer her a scholarship.

While Iowa offered Beal an opportunity to pursue her passion for basketball close to home at the collegiate level, Beal had a desire to take her game to a different part of the country.

“It was hard to leave my three younger brothers, but it has worked out well for me,” she said. “I’ve been able to be part of some incredible teams, make some good friends and get a good education. It has been everything I hoped it would be.”

There is still some work to be done for a player who is considered a prospect for next month’s WNBA draft.

“Getting back to the Final Four and having a chance to be a two-time national champ, that would be a great feeling,” Beal said. “We’re all focused on that and that starts with being ready to go against a good Iowa team.”