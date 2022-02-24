Roles change, but Hawkeye guards deliver

IOWA CITY – His role on the Iowa basketball team may have changed, but for Joe Toussaint the objective remains the same.

“I try to make an impact every time I step on the floor,’’ Toussaint said.

He’s not alone.

The Hawkeyes’ backcourt is delivering, one after another from starters to reserves, and the results can been seen in 25th-ranked Iowa’s recent resume.

Heading in Friday’s 8 p.m. game at Nebraska, the Hawkeyes have won five of their last six games, success that followed changes at the guard positions following back-to-back losses to Purdue and at Penn State.

Jordan Bohannon shifted from shooting guard back to the point guard role he filled during his first five seasons at Iowa.

Tony Perkins moved into the lineup, Toussaint took on a reserve role after starting Iowa’s first 21 games at the point and has joined Ahron Ulis and Connor McCaffery in providing productive minutes.

Collectively, they’ve allowed the Hawkeyes to keep pushing the pace on offense and defend aggressively.

Following his team’s 86-60 loss at Iowa on Tuesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo heaped praise on Big Ten scoring leader Keegan Murray but suggested the most valuable minutes the Hawkeyes may be getting right now are being collected in the backcourt.

“They’re pushing the ball with those multiple guards. They bring guard after guard at you,’’ Izzo said. “Those guys are playing 10, 15 minutes and I’ve got to find out how (Iowa coach Fran McCaffery) keeps them happy. Those sub guards might be the MVP of the team because they do their job and they do it very well.’’

Toussaint played a little under six minutes in the first game after Bohannon moved to the point, but in the five games since he has averaged 17.7 minutes.

And, they’ve been productive minutes.

Toussaint has actively rooted on teammates when he isn’t on the court and when he is, he has averaged 2.9 assists and two steals per game since coming off the bench for Iowa.

While his role may have changed, his perspective hasn’t.

“I believe in myself. My family believes in me. My teammates believe in me,’’ Toussaint said. “When I’m in now, I try to make the most of the time I get.’’

McCaffery feels fortunate to work with what he labels a unique collection of talent in the backcourt.

Iowa is not utilizing a strict rotation.

Instead, minutes for Perkins, Toussaint, Ulis and Connor McCaffery are being carved out game by game as coaches mix and match Iowa’s strengths against what the opponent brings to floor.

In one game, that may benefit Perkins, a player Fran McCaffery said is “ready’’ the minute he steps on the floor.

In other games, Connor McCaffery’s leadership, the defensive quickness of Toussaint or the offensive ability of Ulis may lead to additional minutes.

In Big Ten play, Bohannon has averaged 28.3 minutes per game. The rest of Iowa’s guards average between 14.9 and 19 minutes per game.

It’s a situation that is working for Iowa (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten).

“I think everybody that contributes to a team that is having success should be happy,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “A lot of those guys are doing amazing things. They’re buying in and most importantly, they all support the guys who are on the floor if they’re out of the game. That’s great to see as a coach.’’

McCaffery will expect the same level of production from each of Iowa’s guards when the Hawkeyes take the court on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The game is the final home game of the season for the Cornhuskers, 7-20 on the year and winners in just one of their 16 Big Ten games, but Nebraska has enjoyed recent success at home against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes haven’t won in Lincoln since 2015, losing in visits there in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and while Iowa is working to continue its recent rise in the Big Ten standings McCaffery expects it to be business as usual for the Hawkeyes.

“It’s great to get really excited and hyped for a particular game and that may work that day, but with this league and how difficult it is and how different each road atmosphere is, if you don’t have a professional, businesslike approach you will not be successful,’’ McCaffery said Thursday. “Our guys know and understand that.’’

