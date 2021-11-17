Rough second half sinks Ambrose men

A young St. Ambrose men’s basketball team suffered some growing pains Wednesday night.
The Fighting Bees hung with 23rd-ranked Olivet Nazarene for a half before the Tigers took the ball to the basket and took St. Ambrose to the woodshed in a 77-57 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference rout at Lee Lohman Arena.
The loss was the third straight for the Fighting Bees, including a pair to ranked opponents.
“There aren’t any easy games on our schedule and the goal for us to learn, keep pushing forward and by the end of the season be in a position where we are competing on even terms with good teams, which Olivet Nazarene certainly is,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said.
The Tigers used a surge late in the first half to open a 32-29 lead at halftime.
“For about 17 minutes, I felt like we played pretty decent basketball, but then things got away from us,’’ Shovlain said.
After the break, Olivet Nazarene pounded the ball down low to 6-foot-10 center Alex Gross and the senior knew what to do with it.
He needed just over two minutes to score the first eight points of the half for the Tigers, turning a three-point deficit into a 40-29 problem for the Fighting Bees.
St. Ambrose did mount a brief comeback, using a 3-point basket by Ben Schols, two field goals by Tom Kazanecki and a lay-in by Jake Conerty to pull within 40-38 with 14 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game.
That was as close as the Fighting Bees would get, shooting 27.3 percent over the final 20 minutes while the Tigers were knocking down shots at a 58.8-percent pace after the break.
Most of those shots were from short range, where Olivet Nazarene enjoyed a 60-16 advantage in points scored in the paint.
“They’re a very solid team and we didn’t help ourselves. We only had 14 turnovers but they seemed to all come at the wrong time,’’ Shovlain said.
An 18-5 run midway through the second half that included a pair of baskets by Gross allowed Olivet Nazarene (6-1, 3-0 CCAC) to build a 60-45 lead on a basket by Barik Olden with 5:21 to play that capped a string of eight straight points by the Tigers.
Gross hit 9-of-12 shots in the game to lead four Olivet Nazarene players in double figures.
He scored all but five of his game-high 19 points in the second half in addition to grabbing 10 of his 16 rebounds.
“He’s a Missouri Valley Conference-level player and he played that way tonight,’’ Shovlain said.
His work was complemented by 18 points from Tyler Schmidt, 14 from Cade Chitty and 13 from Olden.
Kazanecki recorded a double-double for St. Ambrose was the only player to reach double figures for the Fighting Bees (2-3, 1-1). He finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.