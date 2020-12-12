Rucker, Panthers upend ranked Jackrabbits

The Bees shot just 38.6% from the field for the game and 22.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan State 86, Iowa 82: Freshman Caitlin Clark topped 30 points for the third time in her first five college games but it wasn't enough as Michigan State built a big halftime lead and then held off a second-half Iowa charge to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

The Spartans, who led by 16 at the half, were still up eight with less than 40 seconds left before the Hawkeyes made one last push. Gabbie Marshall started the rally with a three-point play with 37 seconds left and by the time McKenna Warnock hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, Michigan State's lead was down to two.

The Hawkeyes (4-1) could get no closer, however, as Michigan State's Nia Clouden hit two free throws to ice the game with five seconds left.

Clark scored 35, Monika Czinano added 24 and tallied team highs of 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Hawkeyes were a nearly perfect 26-28 from the line, but only Clark could find the range from the 3-point stripe. The freshman point guard was 4-10. The rest of the Hawkeyes were 0-10.