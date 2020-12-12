Rucker, Panthers upend ranked Jackrabbits

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters to hand No. 21 South Dakota State its second-straight loss, 65-48 on Saturday.
Trailing 13-8 after the first period, the Panthers opened a 28-23 lead at the half and stretched that 54-36 after three quarters.
Rucker, a North Scott alum, scored 15 points in those two quarters and Northern Iowa (3-2) was 14 of 27, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Jackrabbits (3-2) were 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 34% with just two free throws and 14 turnovers.
South Dakota State played its first three games at home and beat No. 15 Iowa State and No. 18 Gonzaga. They lost their first game at Kansas State, 62-53 on Thursday.
Megan Maahs added 10 points for Northern Iowa.
Missouri Baptist 86, St. Ambrose 75: For one half Saturday, St. Ambrose held fellow unbeaten Missouri Baptist in check.
In the second half, the Spartans broke through.
Missouri Baptist (4-0) shot 63.6% from the field in the second half, including 71.4% in the fourth quarter to turn a four-point halftime advantage for St. Ambrose into a double-digit Spartan win.
Bettendorf graduate Kylie Wroblewski led the Bees (3-1) with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Madeline Prestegaard added 20 points on 9-13 shooting. Anna Plumer added 13 for St. Ambrose.
The Bees shot just 38.6% from the field for the game and 22.7% from 3-point range.
Michigan State 86, Iowa 82: Freshman Caitlin Clark topped 30 points for the third time in her first five college games but it wasn't enough as Michigan State built a big halftime lead and then held off a second-half Iowa charge to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.
The Spartans, who led by 16 at the half, were still up eight with less than 40 seconds left before the Hawkeyes made one last push. Gabbie Marshall started the rally with a three-point play with 37 seconds left and by the time McKenna Warnock hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, Michigan State's lead was down to two.
The Hawkeyes (4-1) could get no closer, however, as Michigan State's Nia Clouden hit two free throws to ice the game with five seconds left.
Clark scored 35, Monika Czinano added 24 and tallied team highs of 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Hawkeyes were a nearly perfect 26-28 from the line, but only Clark could find the range from the 3-point stripe. The freshman point guard was 4-10. The rest of the Hawkeyes were 0-10.
Iowa State 85, North Dakota State 64: Led by a game-high 25 points from freshman Lexi Donarski and a double-double from Ashley Joens, the Cyclones pulled away from the Bison Saturday.
Joens scored 24 and grabbed a game high 10 rebounds as the Cyclones (3-3) built a 16-point halftime edge and led by as much as 26 in the third quarter.
Seven players scored at six points for ISU as it shot 52.9% from the field for the game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!