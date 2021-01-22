Rucker, UNI women have historic night in victory

Women's basketball

Northern Iowa 95, Indiana State 69: The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team had a night to remember Friday in a 95-69 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Indiana State in Terra Haute.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Former North Scott prep Karli Rucker scored 17 points and was one of five Panthers in double-digit scoring, led by Maya McDermott’s career-high 20.

Redshirt senior Megan Maahs added 11 points to join Rucker as the 26th member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

And coach Tanya Warren also recorded her 250th career coaching victory, becoming the fourth MVC coach (the first in UNI history) to reach that mark.

The Panthers (7-7, 4-3 MVC) had a historic shooting night to accomplish all of those milestones. UNI shot 32 of 51 from the field (62.7%) for the game. The Panthers shot at least 50% from the field in all four quarters and topped 64% three times. UNI was also 13 of 26 from the 3-point line.

In contrast, ISU (4-8, 1-6 MVC) was just 24 of 60 from the field, including 2 of 6 from the arc.

Rucker hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game on UNI’s first possession and the Panthers never trailed.