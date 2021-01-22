Rucker, UNI women have historic night in victory

Women's basketball
Northern Iowa 95, Indiana State 69: The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team had a night to remember Friday in a 95-69 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Indiana State in Terra Haute.
Former North Scott prep Karli Rucker scored 17 points and was one of five Panthers in double-digit scoring, led by Maya McDermott’s career-high 20.
Redshirt senior Megan Maahs added 11 points to join Rucker as the 26th member of the school’s 1,000-point club.
And coach Tanya Warren also recorded her 250th career coaching victory, becoming the fourth MVC coach (the first in UNI history) to reach that mark.
The Panthers (7-7, 4-3 MVC) had a historic shooting night to accomplish all of those milestones. UNI shot 32 of 51 from the field (62.7%) for the game. The Panthers shot at least 50% from the field in all four quarters and topped 64% three times. UNI was also 13 of 26 from the 3-point line.
In contrast, ISU (4-8, 1-6 MVC) was just 24 of 60 from the field, including 2 of 6 from the arc.
Rucker hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game on UNI’s first possession and the Panthers never trailed.
Indiana State's Adrian Folks scored a game-high 21 points.
The Panthers play Indiana State for the second game of the series Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Hulman Center.