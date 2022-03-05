Salukis are top dogs for Valley tourney

Southern Illinois will send its retiring women's basketball coach Cindy Stein out as the top seed for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference tournament that will be played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline beginning Thursday.

The Salukis finished off their first regular-season conference championship in the sport since the 2006-07 season with a 15-3 record, finishing one game in front of Missouri State in the conference race.

Southern Illinois, 20-8 on the season, last won the Missouri Valley tournament in 1990 and will face the winner of a Thursday game between eighth-seeded Indiana State and ninth-seeded Evansville at noon on Friday in Moline.

Stein announced last summer that she would call it a career as a head coach at the conclusion of the current season. In addition to nine seasons with the Salukis, her resume includes 12 seasons as the head coach at Missouri from 1998-2010 and additional stops at Emporia State and Illinois Central College.

The league's other 20-win teams, Missouri State and Northern Iowa, will be the second and third seeds for the Missouri Valley tourney. The Lady Bears finished the regular season at 23-6 and 14-4 in league play while the Panthers are 20-9 and 13-5 in the conference.

Missouri State will face the winner of a Thursday game between Drake and defending tourney champ Bradley in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal on Friday while UNI plays sixth-seeded Valparaiso at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Valporaiso tied for sixth in the league with Drake at 9-9, but avoided the Thursday game by sweeping the regular-season series with the Bulldogs.

Illinois State, which finished 16-13 overall and 12-6 in the conference, is the fourth seed and will play fifth-seeded Loyola in a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Friday.

Hoops in the Heartland will feature nine games over four days, culminating in a 1 p.m. championship game in Moline on Sunday, March 13. The winner will receive the conference's automatic berth into the NCAA field.

