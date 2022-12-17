Sandfort busts slump, Hawkeyes rout Redhawks

IOWA CITY – It took less than a minute Saturday night for Payton Sandfort to shed a month of frustration.
The sophomore ended a prolonged shooting slump with a demonstrative offensive performance in the opening half of the Hawkeyes’ 106-75 non-conference win over Southeast Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Sandfort, who hadn’t scored in double digits or connected on more than three field goals in Iowa’s last eight games, scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the opening half of the Hawkeye rout.
“It’s been a tough stretch, but I’m proud of myself, I think I really found myself both on and off the court,’’ Sandfort said. “There were a lot of rough nights, but I continued to put in the work and that’s not going to stop. I’m not going to change who I am or what I do.’’
The effort – which came after Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery combined to score Iowa’s first 19 points – allowed coach Fran McCaffery to reach a milestone.
Two games after earning the 500th victory of his 27-year coaching career, McCaffery collected his 250th win as the Hawkeyes’ coach on Saturday. In 13 seasons on the Iowa bench, McCaffery has compiled a 250-165 record.
The belief and trust he demonstrated in Sandfort as he toiled from the field in recent games is among the reasons the Hawkeyes have enjoyed long-term success.
Saturday, that patience was rewarded.
Sandfort entered a 29-22 game with 8 minutes, 33 seconds remaining and 55 seconds later, he had scored seven straight points and Iowa’s lead had grown to 36-22, a margin that went unchallenged.
Connecting on just 3 of 29 shots from 3-point range over his last eight games, Sandfort took a different approach Saturday.
His first basket during a 7-for-9 start from the field came on a drive to the basket with 8:16 remaining.
Following a turnover, Sandfort scored on a lay-in with 7:53 remaining before he prompted a timeout by the Redhawks when he drained a 3-pointer in transition from the top of the key with 7:38 to go in the half.
The basket that hit nothing but net was followed by a fist pump, a wide smile and a sprint to the huddle where Sandfort was surrounded by celebrating teammates.
“It was really incredible the way people have been there for me, continued to have confidence in me. I appreciate it, because it’s been hard,’’ Sandfort said.
And he was just beginning.
“The most important thing was I was having fun, just the way it is supposed to be,’’ Sandfort said.
Sandfort collected 15 points during that 10-minute slump-busting stretch, allowing Iowa to open a 48-29 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half.
His activity also included work on the boards, where Sandfort snared five rebounds during that 10-minute stretch including one on the offensive glass that he turned into a three-point play.
“He’s been playing well, working hard, staying after getting up extra shots, staying positive,’’ coach McCaffery said. “It was just a matter of time. … Seven rebounds, two assists, it was a complete game.’’
Sandfort’s effort came as Iowa helped itself to a 22-of-33 start from the field, shooting 66.7 percent as it opened a 58-41 halftime advantage.
Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery set the tone for Iowa’s top offensive outing of the season – a 57.6% team shooting effort – from the onset.
The pair combined to help the Hawkeyes (8-3) open with a 10-for-13 start from the field.
Southeast Missouri State, losing its sixth straight game, had no answer inside for Rebraca, who scored a career-high 30 points including seven during a stretch of 1:04 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Rebraca connected on 12 of the 13 shots he attempted from the field and led Iowa on the boards with nine rebounds.
“I wish it was always that easy,’’ Rebraca said. “I took advantage of my size and I always play hard. It all worked out.’’
The senior whose previous career high of 26 came while he was playing for North Dakota in a 2020 game against South Dakota, became the 10th Hawkeye to score 30 points in a game during McCaffery’s Iowa tenure just before the midpoint of the second half.
He celebrated by dishing out one of his career-best six assists, setting up Patrick McCaffery for a 3-point basket from the right baseline which gave Iowa an 89-58 lead with 10:06 remaining in the game.
Patrick McCaffery finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, his second consecutive game and his fourth performance of 20 or more points this season.
Chris Harris led Southeast Missouri State (5-7) with a 19-point game.