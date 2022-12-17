Sandfort busts slump, Hawkeyes rout Redhawks

IOWA ITEMS

Early work: Kris Murray was on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night, but the Hawkeyes' leading scorer and rebounder missed his third straight game.

Murray, wearing a t-shirt and shorts as his teammates shot around about 90 minutes before tipoff, was working on some ball-handling skills near midcourt.

The junior did not have the walking boot that he was wearing earlier in the week but was moving with a bit of a limp.

Iowa's Ahron Ulis returned to the lineup after missing Sunday's game against Wisconsin with a back issue.

Unique perspective: Former Illinois coach Bruce Weber worked his first game at Iowa as an analyst for the Big Ten Network on Saturday and he brought a unique perspective to the game.

Third-year Southeast Missouri State coach Brad Korn played on Weber-coached Southern Illinois teams and later spent four years as an assistant on Weber's staff at Kansas State.

Up next: Eastern Illinois at Iowa, Wednesday, 7 p.m.