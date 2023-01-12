Sandfort fuels Hawkeyes past Wolverines

IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort left the court at halftime Thursday night a little upset up with himself.
He returned after the break determined to do something about it.
Sandfort scored 24 of his career-high 26 points after halftime to rally the Iowa basketball team to a 93-84 overtime victory over Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The sophomore scored all seven of Iowa’s points in the final minute of regulation, forcing overtime with a four-point play with 20 seconds remaining.
He followed with a basket to open the overtime that put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay and added a three-point play one minute into overtime that lifted Iowa to an 85-79 lead and a margin the Wolverines were unable to answer.
“The first half, I wasn’t aggressive enough, I didn’t shoot it well, I passed up a couple of semi-open shots,” Sandfort said. “The second half I just wanted be aggressive, make plays. I’m just really happy we got the win.”
It was the type of effort Iowa needed to counter the 34-point performance by Michigan freshman Jett Howard, who scored 11 points in the first three-and-a-half minutes, had 21 at halftime and had 31 when he hit his last field goal of regulation with 11 minutes, 34 seconds remaining.
Michigan opened its largest lead of the game on its next possession, taking a 65-55 lead following a 3-point basket by Will Tschetter with just under 11 minutes remaining.
Iowa responded by playing its way back into the game.
Josh Dix knocked down a shot. Sandfort hit one and Kris Murray added to his collection of 27 points with a 3-pointer that pulled the Hawkeyes to within 65-62 with 9:21 left in regulation.
“We just stayed within ourselves,” Murray said. “We knew when we got down 10, we were going to stay composed, do what we do. We definitely fed off the crowd. That’s kind of what brought us back.”
The Hawkeyes didn’t complete that task until Sandfort was bumped by Kobe Bufkin as he launched a 3-point shot from the top of the key with :20 to go in regulation.
The shot dropped and so did the free throw that followed, evening the score at 79-79.
“They were closing in on him. He got the shot off and he’s either going to hit it or he gets to the line and shoots three,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He got four. We’ll take it.”
Michigan worked the clock and put the ball in the hands of Dug McDaniel in the final seconds, but he couldn’t convert on his drive to the basket and Hawkeyes and Wolverines played on.
Michigan, which shot 54.2% in regulation, connected on just 1-of-8 attempts from the field in overtime.
Sandfort, meanwhile, continued to do his thing.
One minute into overtime, he grabbed a deflected air ball by Murray and threw it toward the basket as he was fouled.
The ball found the basket, Sandfort drilled the free throw and Iowa was pulling away to its third straight Big Ten win and a victory which evened the Hawkeyes’ conference record at 3-3.
“Getting back to .500 for us is big,” Sandfort said. “A week and a half ago everybody was down in the dumps. This is just one game, but it feels pretty good.”
Murray and Sandfort were far from the Hawkeyes’ only heroes.
Filip Rebraca finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season, and Dix collected a career-high 10 points in addition to leading Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) with five assists.
“We had a lot of guys step up and do good things,” Murray said. “Josh didn’t play like a freshman. He hit some big shots for us.”
Howard, one of four Wolverines to finish in double figures, hit plenty of critical baskets for Michigan.
He scored the Wolverines’ first 11 points and knocked down 8-of-11 shots in the opening 20 minutes.
“He was on fire,” Sandfort said.
The Hawkeyes utilized a little more pressure defensively after halftime, forcing Michigan (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) to look to others on offense.
Seven Wolverines contributed to a collection of 14 3-point baskets, including the seven Howard hit as part of a 12-of-22 game from the field.
Iowa (11-6, 3-3) did “limit’’ Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson to 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, six points below his average.
“We knew we couldn’t let him have a big game and hold him below his average, that’s what we wanted to do,” Murray said. “We couldn’t let him get going.”