Sandfort, Hawkeyes push forward following loss

IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort thought it was down.

There wasn’t a doubt in his mind that his 3-point attempt with five seconds remaining in the Iowa basketball team’s 63-61 loss Thursday at Michigan State was headed for nothing but net.

But, the ball hit off the Breslin Center iron and all the Hawkeyes were headed for was a second straight loss.

“Seven or eight times out of 10, that’s good. The play was executed perfectly, but a half-inch long can make a lot of difference," Sandfort said Friday.

And when that happens, all you can do is push forward.

“It’s still the Big Ten and you’ve got get over it and move on to the next one," Sandfort said.

Now 2-2 in games decided by three points or less this season, Iowa has little time to dwell on what did or didn’t happen in the road test against the Spartans.

Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday and by Friday afternoon the Hawkeyes were back on the practice court getting ready for the next game.

With a relatively short time between games, coach Fran McCaffery counts on his team to maintain a businesslike approach as it prepares for the Scarlet Knights.

“Every game in this league is close. You win close. You lose close," McCaffery said at his weekly press conference. “You very methodically in a businesslike manner get ready for the next game. You don’t get too high or too low."

McCaffery has believed in that approach throughout his career and he said time spent on John MacLeod’s staff at Notre Dame only strengthened his belief.

MacLeod had coached in the NBA for nearly two decades before taking over the Fighting Irish program.

“Think about trying to get ready 82 times. He was as methodical and businesslike as you could ever get. Break the film down. Plan practice. Get ready for your next opponent. Play the game," McCaffery recalled.

“He never got too high or too low and he grinded the same way every game. It’s a little different in college. There’s a little more emotion to it, but I don’t get that way."

He believes that steady approach maximizes opportunities for his team and he seeks players who bring that same mentality to the court as he recruits.

McCaffery said that starts with getting to know not only recruits, but their families and backgrounds.

Traditionally, McCaffery said that includes watching prospects not only compete with their AAU team but also with their high school team. Getting involved with players early in their prep careers facilitates that, giving coaches a chance to truly get to know the player and their families.

“That’s the only way you can decide if they fit your culture," McCaffery said.

With the advent of the transfer portal, the challenge of figuring that out has changed.

“You can’t find a better culture guy than Filip Rebraca but we recruited him for three weeks," McCaffery said. "But, I made sure that we reached out to his family and the people that he was close with here in the States. This was a great fit for him on so many levels. And that’s what he’s trying to figure out, too."

That’s one of the reasons McCaffery believes the Hawkeyes will have no problem moving forward as they prepare for Rutgers.

Rebraca agrees, expecting Friday’s practice to turn the team’s attention to its next challenge, a game that will move Iowa to the midpoint of its conference schedule.

The ability to do that, Rebraca said, begins with the head coach.

“He teaches us how to be professional, not just in basketball but in other things," Rebraca said. “It’s the approach you should use in the classroom and as part of life."