Sandfort welcomes brother to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Payton Sandfort spent a week trying to convince his brother, Pryce, that Iowa was the place to continue his basketball career.

“I was texting him, calling him, telling him he had to come here,’’ the Hawkeye sophomore said. “The coaches were asking me, ‘What are you hearing?’ I was his host on his official visit, but I couldn’t tell them anything because he wasn’t telling me anything.’’

The thing was, Pryce Sandfort had already informed Iowa coaches he was committing but chose to keep the decision secret from his brother and others until publicly announcing it a week after making his official visit to the Iowa campus in late July.

The 6-foot-7 small forward from Waukee Northwest High School in suburban Des Moines, ranked as the second-best prospect in Iowa high schools in the current senior class, couldn’t resist letting his brother sweat a bit.

“On the outside looking in, I guess,’’ Payton Sandfort said. “We got a good laugh out of it afterwards. He did a good job keeping it from me, leading me on. I’m happy for him though. He’ll be a great fit for what we do and I think he made a great decision.’’

Pryce Sandfort picked Iowa after making official visits to Nebraska and Drake earlier in the summer, recruited with the idea he could play multiple positions in a program where brothers have had success.

Wednesday, he will join a pair of Moline seniors, 6-0 point guard Brock Harding and 6-10 power forward Owen Freeman, in signing letters of intent to continue their careers with coach Fran McCaffery’s program.

The Iowa coach said last week he hopes to add one more player to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class either during this month’s early-signing period or in the spring.

“We probably won’t add more than one,’’ McCaffery said. “We sign three, add one, and then we’ll see where we are at.’’

Iowa has offered a scholarship to Ladji Dembele, a 6-8, 230-pound power forward from St. Benedict Prep in Newark, N.J.

Dembele visited Iowa on the weekend of Oct. 28, made a visit to Wake Forest last weekend and plans to make a decision after attending a basketball game at Rutgers this weekend. He also has offers from DePaul, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and Xavier.