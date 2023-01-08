Sandfort's hot hand lifts Hawkeyes past Rutgers

IOWA ITEMS

In it together: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery prefaced his postgame remarks by thanking Rutgers personnel for the kindness they displayed regarding the absence of the Hawkeyes' Patrick McCaffery, who is on leave from competition because of anxiety.

Rutgers athletics director Pat Hobbs visited with coach McCaffery at a practice Saturday and the Rutgers team delivered a card wishing Patrick McCaffery well.

"We're all supposed to hate each other in competition. We compete. We fight. But in reality, we are all on this journey together," McCaffery said.

Three for all: Iowa went 12-for-27 from 3-point range Sunday, the most 3-pointers it has hit since knocking down an equal number in a home win against Iowa State on Dec. 8.

The Hawkeyes are 6-0 this season when they score nine or more baskets from behind the arc.

Up next: Michigan at Iowa, Thursday, 6 p.m.