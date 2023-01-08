Sandfort's hot hand lifts Hawkeyes past Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Payton Sandfort had all the right answers Sunday.
The University of Iowa sophomore scored 11 of his 22 points during a three-and-a-half minute stretch just past the midpoint of the second half to help the Hawkeyes hold off Rutgers, 76-65, at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Sandfort knocked down three of his four 3-point baskets and then drilled a jumper from just outside the paint to account for 11 consecutive points after the Scarlet Knights had trimmed an 18-point Iowa lead to 55-50 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds remaining.
"It's been a tough stretch, but things felt good," Sandfort told the Big Ten Network following the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten road victory of the season.
Sandfort's second-half work came after he finished off an 8-0 run by Iowa to close the first half, sending Iowa into the locker room with a 42-30 lead at intermission.
"He had been struggling a bit, but Sandfort really hit some huge shots for them, timely shots, some tough shots down the stretch," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery called Sandfort's play "phenomenal," and credited his teammates for helping make it happen.
"They were getting after him defensively and we did a good job of screening for him, delivering the ball and when things are working like that, that's what he can do," McCaffery said in his postgame news conference.
By the time Sandfort had finished off his 6-for-8 game from the field, finishing two points shy of a career high, the Hawkeyes had regained a 66-55 lead with 5:04 to play.
A 3-point basket by Connor McCaffery off of an offensive rebound on Iowa's next possession, extended the Iowa lead to 12 points and Rutgers came no closer than six points the rest of the way in a game the Hawkeyes led from start to finish.
It was the first time in five years Rutgers never led at any point in a home game.
Iowa scored the game's first eight points and needed less than seven minutes to grow its lead to double digits.
The Hawkeyes connected on four of their 12 3-point baskets during that stretch, opening a 19-9 lead when Tony Perkins buried a 3-pointer with 13:16 remaining.
"We knew the key to it all would be to get off to a good start," McCaffery said.
Pikiell felt his team helped facilitate that by missing some early shots at a time when Iowa was building a lead with a 16-of-31 start from the field in the opening half.
"We missed some lay-ups and they were hitting shots. They're a good passing team -- every guy they have out there can pass the ball well -- and they did a good job of moving the ball around, getting it to guys in a position to score," Pikiell said.
The Hawkeyes found Filip Rebraca early and often.
The senior scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half on the way to his sixth double-double of the season, grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking three shots in addition to dishing out two assists.
"We knew we had to come out and have a start like that. We had to have good focus and start fast. That allowed us to play confident and freely the rest of the game," Rebraca said in a Learfield Sports interview.
"We've started a little slow the last couple of games and we made a conscious effort to change that."
The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) led by as many as 13 points in the first half and grew that lead to 54-36 with 15:41 remaining when Kris Murray hit from 3-point range as part of his 17-point effort.
Before losing at home for just the second time in 12 games this season, Rutgers (11-5, 3-2) responded.
Cam Spencer, who led the Scarlet Knights with 13 points, hit two of his three 3-point shots during a 12-1 run that left Iowa up 55-50 when Aundre Hyatt scored off of an offensive rebound with 8:46 to play.
"We had that stretch where they came back a bit and we were trying to run clock with around 10 minutes to go. You can't do that. You've got to run your stuff," McCaffery said.
"Once we got back to doing that, Payton hit some big shots, we were fine."