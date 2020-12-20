SAU men push another top-ranked NAIA club in loss

"Even though it was a loss, this was a positive game for us," said St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain, whose club trailed 25-9 just past the midway point of the first half. "I thought our players and assistant coaches all did an outstanding job playing against the 10th ranked team in the country. We did a nice job of mixing up defenses and getting people in and out. I think it just came down to three possessions. We missed too many layups in the first half, and didn't convert our free throws in the second half."

Still, Shovlain feels that Sunday's experience will only serve his squad well as it breaks before opening Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Judson on Jan. 2.

"I have to commend our players," he stated. "We're playing the best people, and for a reason. We were shorthanded two starters, but the guys responded well. We counted on a lot of guys today."

A run of three straight buckets by Kerr and a 3-pointer from former Clinton Prince of Peace prep Nathan Moeller, along with senior guard Dylan Kaczmarek scoring seven of his nine points in the opening half, enabled the hosts to close the gap to nine twice in the closing minutes.

Although the Knights (6-1) held a 38-27 halftime lead, the Bees pushed Marian to the final buzzer.