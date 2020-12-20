SAU men push another top-ranked NAIA club in loss

Finishing a pre-Christmas stretch of four games in seven days with another rugged opponent, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team had the deck stacked against it with two starters sidelined by injuries.
Just a couple of days after a seven-point loss to St. Francis (Ind.), the 20th ranked team in the NAIA, the Fighting Bees took on another nationally-ranked school from the Hoosier State, and gave themselves a shot at the best kind of collective Christmas present.
Trailing No. 10 Marian by as much as 16 points in the first half, the Bees closed the gap to one with just over eight minutes left in Sunday's contest, but could not overtake the Knights as they ended the 2020 portion of their schedule with a 74-67 setback at Lee Lohman Arena.
Down 57-56 with 7:56 left in the second half, the Bees had a chance to take their first lead of the game with the ball in the hands of senior forward John Kerr, who had the hot hand in the second half. However, his 3-point attempt missed the mark, and the Knights used a subsequent 9-4 spurt to hold on down the stretch.
"I was wide-open in the corner, and I had good momentum," said Kerr, who scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. "Sometimes they don't drop, I guess."
Despite taking their second straight loss after a 4-0 start, the Bees still have plenty to build on as they begin a two-week break. More importantly, that offers a chance to get healthy as the Bees were without senior post standout Tom Kazanecki (knee) and junior guard/forward Ben Schols (foot).
"Even though it was a loss, this was a positive game for us," said St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain, whose club trailed 25-9 just past the midway point of the first half. "I thought our players and assistant coaches all did an outstanding job playing against the 10th ranked team in the country. We did a nice job of mixing up defenses and getting people in and out. I think it just came down to three possessions. We missed too many layups in the first half, and didn't convert our free throws in the second half."
Still, Shovlain feels that Sunday's experience will only serve his squad well as it breaks before opening Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Judson on Jan. 2.
"I have to commend our players," he stated. "We're playing the best people, and for a reason. We were shorthanded two starters, but the guys responded well. We counted on a lot of guys today."
A run of three straight buckets by Kerr and a 3-pointer from former Clinton Prince of Peace prep Nathan Moeller, along with senior guard Dylan Kaczmarek scoring seven of his nine points in the opening half, enabled the hosts to close the gap to nine twice in the closing minutes.
Although the Knights (6-1) held a 38-27 halftime lead, the Bees pushed Marian to the final buzzer.
"Overall, this was a good effort. I'm proud of our young guys; this is a step in the right direction," said Kerr, who also snared 10 rebounds. "We were a young team with two of our main guys out, so we needed guys to step into those roles."
One of those was senior forward Michael Williams. Held to one point at intermission, Williams scored 12 points down the stretch, including a run of three straight buckets followed by a Kaczmarek basket that got SAU within one with 8:17 remaining.
Moeller added eight points and eight rebounds, with Jake Conerty chipping in with eight assists, seven rebounds and five points.
"Coming off last year, and then having a slow start to this year, I needed to contribute more, step up and take on a bigger role as a senior," said Williams. "I started feeling it with the ball and I got more confidence in the second half, confidence to keep moving forward from this."
However, a strong second half by Marian's 6-foot-8 senior center Cameron Wolter, who scored 12 of his 17 points over the final minutes, enabled the Knights to get out of the Quad-Cities with the win. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
"We knew coming in that St. Ambrose is a great team, and this would be a tough road game for us," said Wolter. "It was definitely a good test for us, and I'm glad we came out on top."
