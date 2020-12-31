SAU men rally for win heading into new year, league play

Two days before opening its Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team got to revisit an old conference rivalry on New Year's Eve.

Welcoming former Midwest Collegiate Conference rival Mount Mercy to Davenport on Thursday in a recent addition to their slate, the Fighting Bees were looking to go into 2021 and their league opener with a needed shot in the arm after losing back-to-back battles against teams ranked in the NAIA top 20.

Down by as many as 11 points with just over five minutes left, the Bees were not about to let this one slip away as freshman Jake Conerty's bucket with 16 seconds on the clock and his subsequent free throws in the final second capped a closing 18-4 run that earned SAU a 72-69 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.

Conerty, who finished with eight points, five rebounds and three steals), scored the go-ahead bucket off a steal and assist from junior teammate Ben Schols; Schols in turn had made it a one-point game by hitting a 3-pointer with 33 seconds on the clock.

"We've had two games with top 20 teams, close games that we felt we should've won," said Conerty. "It felt good to win this one today, with it being New Year's Eve. Now, we're going to hang out together and do some team bonding."