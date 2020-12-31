SAU men rally for win heading into new year, league play

Two days before opening its Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team got to revisit an old conference rivalry on New Year's Eve.
Welcoming former Midwest Collegiate Conference rival Mount Mercy to Davenport on Thursday in a recent addition to their slate, the Fighting Bees were looking to go into 2021 and their league opener with a needed shot in the arm after losing back-to-back battles against teams ranked in the NAIA top 20.
Down by as many as 11 points with just over five minutes left, the Bees were not about to let this one slip away as freshman Jake Conerty's bucket with 16 seconds on the clock and his subsequent free throws in the final second capped a closing 18-4 run that earned SAU a 72-69 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
Conerty, who finished with eight points, five rebounds and three steals), scored the go-ahead bucket off a steal and assist from junior teammate Ben Schols; Schols in turn had made it a one-point game by hitting a 3-pointer with 33 seconds on the clock.
"We've had two games with top 20 teams, close games that we felt we should've won," said Conerty. "It felt good to win this one today, with it being New Year's Eve. Now, we're going to hang out together and do some team bonding."
Trailing 65-54 with 5:21 left in the second half, the Bees (5-2) looked like they were not going to ring in the New Year on a happy note. However, buckets by Dylan Kaczmarek and John Kerr ignited an 8-0 run that got SAU back up and running, and it was able to keep that momentum at a high level down the stretch.
"We didn't play to our full potential today, but we played scrappy enough and did what we needed to do at the end," said Kerr, who posted game-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds. "We did everything we could, especially on the defensive end."
Defense helped carry SAU over the finish line Thursday, coming up with three crucial steals in the final minute-plus of action as well as asserting itself on the glass, outrebounding the Mustangs 44-25 as Kaczmarek tallied nine boards to go with five points and five assists.
St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain knew that more than anything it would take stout defense to make the difference.
"In college basketball, anybody can score," he said. "It comes down to how many defensive stops you can make. I have to commend our players; they did an excellent job when they could've easily been discouraged. Coming off two tough losses, this was a great win for us at the right time."
Thursday's contest also marked the return to action of Schols, who sat out the Bees' two losses to St. Francis (Ind.) and Marian while nursing a foot injury. He came out with a strong first half, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the opening 20 minutes, and also added four steals.
"It felt pretty good to be back with the boys again," Schols said. "This is practically the same team we've had the last two years, and I've got a lot of good memories with these guys, and good chemistry. I love winning, too."
With Schols and Kerr combining for 19 first-half points, the Bees traded blows with Mount Mercy (3-5) until putting together a 9-2 run to open a 29-20 lead. However, the Mustangs responded with a 10-0 run to close the half, capped by a Melvin Lee 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds on the clock.
Placing four players in double figures, a quartet led by seniors Dennis McKinney (17 points) and Royshawn Webb (15 points, eight rebounds) and including former Moline prep Bailey Basala (11 points, three steals), the Mustangs worked their way to a double-digit lead just past the midway point of the second half as SAU hit a rough patch offensively.
No matter how wide the deficit, though, the Bees never lost their fight against a familiar foe.
"We just had to do all the little things, get good possessions and play good defense," said Schols. "At no point did we feel we were out of it."