SAU women withstand Olivet press, knock off 20th-ranked Tigers

The St. Ambrose women’s basketball team had to weather a storm from Olivet Nazarene on Tuesday night.
In the end, the Bees held up against the relentless pressure Olivet sent at them as Ambrose knocked off the 20th-ranked Tigers, 90-77, at Lee Lohman Arena in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Bees committed 25 turnovers but managed Olivet’s full-court pressure for the whole 40 minutes, not allowing those turnovers to turn into huge point swings.
St. Ambrose (2-0 overall, 1-0 CCAC) also got big baskets from Shayne Smith, Jaynee Prestegaard and Anna Plumer down the stretch to hold off Olivet, which scored 49 points in the second half after trailing 47-28 at halftime.
Bettendorf alum Kylie Wroblewski contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds while Prestegaard finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
The brunt of Olivet’s pressure was borne by Smith, who handled the basketball in the backcourt and fought through double-teams and traps for most of the game. The senior transfer from Monmouth College did have a contest-high eight turnovers, but none of Smith’s mistakes led to transition points for the Tigers (1-2, 0-1).
Smith also chipped in 16 points, five assists and eight rebounds, all on the defensive end, to keep ONU from getting any second chances. The Bees out-rebounded the visitors 64-36 for the game.
Smith said she has never faced a team like Olivet that would bring in waves of players during every stoppage of play. Olivet played 15 players that saw at least seven minutes of action.
“It was crazy,” Smith said of the action. “We were up-and-down the entire game. It was constant and there were times when I did not even reach the offensive end because I had to get back (on defense). You just have to be strong and be prepared for it. That is what will get you through it.”
St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen knew what style the Tigers were going to play but added you can’t simulate that kind of insanity in practice. She said the key to the game, ultimately, was keeping Olivet under 80 points.
“That was our goal. We thought if we could keep them under 80 points, we would have a shot,” Van Hauen said of her team’s strategy coming in. “If you have not seen (the pressure), it would be hard to believe. But the team did an excellent job of following our game plan. To be out, contesting 3-pointers, was really important.”
The Bees hounded the Tigers into a 4-for-24 performance from behind the arc in the first half, which helped build the 19-point lead. St. Ambrose breaking the pressure also allowed the winners to get 28 points in the paint, mostly layups, to build up a cushion.
However, that cushion quickly evaporated in the third quarter as Olivet hit six 3-pointers and forced eight Ambrose turnovers to cut the lead to 65-58 going into the final 10 minutes. The visitors kept up the hot shooting to start the fourth quarter and eventually took the lead 70-69 on a running jumper from Kennedy Johnson with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left in the contest.
Smith, however, answered with two running jumpers of her own to give the lead back to the hosts at 73-70. Smith later assisted on baskets to Plumer and Madeline Prestegaard to push the edge to 82-75.
Maddy Cash, Plumer, Smith and both Prestegaards hit free throws in the final two minutes to ice the contest. Ambrose helped itself by going 33-for-44 from the charity stripe. Madeline Prestegaard had 14 points and Cash finished with 10 points.
Olivet missed its last 10 3-point attempts for the game and finished 13-for-55 from the 3-point line.
“We could have broke when they took the lead but we bounced back and we handled their pressure when it mattered. In year’s past, we kind of lost our minds. But the whole team stepped up and our kids really bought into our defense,” Van Hauen said.
“It’s a nice win and we did a great job protecting home court. We should win here and I am very proud of the kids. But I told them, we celebrate tonight but then we move on.”